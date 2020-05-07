Get excited White Collar, fans! There's a real chance we could be getting a White Collar revival, and honestly, that might make 2020 worth it.

Rumors about a potential White Collar revival have been floating around for a while now, but showrunner Jeff Eastin tweeted Wednesday morning that there's now an official plan in place to make it happen! "Had a great convo with @MattBomer," Eastin tweeted. "We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back. So, as Mozzie might say, 'To quote Steve Harvey, 'The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.'' It's time to hustle."

Matt Bomer cheekily replied to the tweet with two emojis: The monocle emoji and the crossed fingers emoji. Come on, Bomer, you've got to give us more than that!

He eventually did shed more light on the potential revival when the cast, including Tim DeKay, Marsha Thomason, Willie Garson, Sharif Atkins, Tiffani Thiessen, and Hilarie Burton, reunited on the Stars in the House YouTube channel in support of the Trevor Project.

"There's nothing that I would want more than to be on a set with this group of people again," said Bomer. "There are real conversations happening. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it. What form that takes and how it plays out and whether all the creatives involved can work it out and make it happen is yet to be seen. But we're all really optimistic and hopeful."

Can you imagine if we get a reunion and a revival announcement in the same year? We would truly be blessed!

White Collar is currently streaming on Hulu.