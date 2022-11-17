If you're dreaming of a White Christmas, you're in luck, because the 1954 film built around Bing Crosby's iconic rendition of composer Irvin Berlin's classic carol is ubiquitous this time of year. It's available on both streaming and cable TV.

There's nothing like a little snow to make Christmastime extra special, which is why army pals Bob (Crosby) and Phil (Danny Kaye) head to snowy Vermont with their new girls Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen), the sister act they met at a Miami night club. With Crosby's crooning and Kaye's quick feet and quips, this patriotic classic combines dreamy Old Hollywood glamour with holiday cheer for the ultimate Christmas comfort movie.

If you're ready for music, dancing, love stories, and goodwill toward men, keep reading for all the ways to watch White Christmas on a small screen near you.

White Christmas Paramount Pictures

Is White Christmas on TV?



It sure is! AMC will air the nostalgic film multiple times this season, so you can get your fix of all the musical merriment just by flipping on your TV.

Monday, Nov. 28

10:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29

3:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 4

11:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 9

2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 10

2:30 a.m. ET

Is White Christmas streaming?

Yes, the classic film is currently available to stream on Netflix.



It's also available to buy or rent on Amazon.