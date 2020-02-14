Love is in the air on Valentine's Day, and there's going to be more where that came from. CBS announced on Friday that Love Island USA will return for its second season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, May 21 at 8/7c.

Following the Season 2 premiere, CBS will then air new one-hour episodes of Love Island six nights per week at 8/7c, including five original episodes on weeknights and a new weekly recap show on Saturday nights. Returning for the second season are host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman, but the cast of Islanders will be all new.

CBS also revealed that it is currently casting singles to potentially star in the reality dating series and that there will be an open casting call in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, Feb. 15, followed by another in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, March 4.

Love Island is an American adaptation of the U.K. series of the same name. The series features single "Islanders" who come together in a tropical villa and must pair off with partner if they want to remain on the island. The first season of the U.S. version debuted in 2019.

Love Island Season 1 is available to stream on CBS All Access.