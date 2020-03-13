If you've found yourself anxiously checking your Disney+ account, waiting for that magic moment when Frozen II will finally show up on your homepage, you are not alone. Never fear though, you'll be able to stream the movie sooner than you think!

Disney announced Friday that Frozen II would drop on its streaming service, Disney+ on Sunday, March 15. The movie was not expected to drop for another three months, but Disney+ announced the early drop in a statement with the intention of "surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period." With so many schools and gatherings closing in the U.S. due to the spread of COVID-19, aka the coronavirus, it's nice that Disney is trying to brighten our days just a little.

The sequel to Disney's smash hit arrived on digital platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Movies Anywhere, Google Play, and more in early February, and it was released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 25. While those options allow you to rent or purchase the movie for your screaming little ones, those with a Disney+ subscription will be able to watch for free starting this Sunday.

If you'd prefer to own the movie, below are some options to purchase it digitally and on 4K UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray.

