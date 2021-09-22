Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live NBC

Saturday Night Live is going to be starting Season 47 in a couple of weeks and we're happy to hear it because more comedy is always a good thing. The show just announced the hosts and musical guests for the new season's first four episodes.

Owen Wilson will host the Saturday Night Live Season 47 premiere on Oct. 2 to promote the new Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch, which lands in theaters on Oct. 22. He'll be joined by Kacey Musgraves who makes her second appearance as the musical guest. Kim Kardashian West will host the show for the first time on Oct. 9 with musical guest Halsey marking her fourth appearance on the show. Rami Malek will be making his SNL hosting debut on Oct. 16. Young Thug will be the musical guest that week.

Former SNL troupe member Jason Sudeikis will return to Studio 8H for his first hosting stint on Oct. 23. Sudeikis won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series as the co-creator, executive producer and star of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. Brandi Carlile will make her musical guest debut on the show the same week.

When does Season 47 of SNL premiere?

The show returns October 2, 2021.

When does SNL air?

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, Peacock will now livestream the first four episodes of SNL Season 47 starting with the premiere on Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Who else is in the SNL Season 47 cast?

No official announcements have been made yet as to the cast members.

Where can I stream previous episodes of SNL?

Viewers can also stream every season of SNL now on Peacock.