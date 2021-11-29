What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in December 2021

Can you believe it's almost time to call it quits on 2021? There's just one month left though and Netflix isn't going to let you say goodbye to this year without a bunch of new streaming options. Awards buffs can start salivating now because the highly-anticipated Oscar-bait movies The Power of the Dog and Don't Look Up both arrive on the streaming service in December.

Fantasy fans should circle Dec. 17 on their calendars because that's when Henry Cavill and company return with The Witcher Season 2. If you're looking for something on the lighter side, Cobra Kai will deliver Season 4 on New Year's Eve. Want something the whole family can watch? The third season of Lost in Space premieres on Dec. 3. All of that is on top of the holiday content Netflix still has planned for December.

Below is the complete list of what's coming to, and leaving, Netflix in December.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up Netflix

Coming soon (no date announced)

Decoupled - Netflix Series

Dec. 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN - Netflix Anime

Kayko and Kokosh - Netflix Family

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 - Netflix Family

Lost in Space: Season 3 - Netflix Series

The Power of the Dog - Netflix Film

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool's Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp



Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes - Netflix Series

Escalona: Season 1

Single All the Way - Netflix Film

The Whole Truth - Netflix Film



Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue - Netflix Film

Coming Out Colton - Netflix Series

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 - Netflix Family

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 - Netflix Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 - Netflix Series

Mixtape - Netflix Film

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 - Netflix Documentary

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - Netflix Family



Dec. 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)



Dec. 6

David and the Elves - Netflix Film

Voir - Netflix Documentary



Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 - Netflix Family

Go Dog Go: Season 2 - Netflix Family

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) - Netflix Comedy



Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special - Netflix Comedy



Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid - Netflix Film

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 - Netflix Series

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos - Netflix Documentary



Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours - Netflix Film

Aranyak - Netflix Series

Back to the Outback - Netflix Film

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral - Netflix Series

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) - Netflix Series

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! - Netflix Series

The Shack

Still Out of My League - Netflix Film

Two - Netflix Film

The Unforgivable - Netflix Film



Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy - Netflix Series



Dec. 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)



Dec. 13

Eye in the Sky



Dec. 14

The Future Diary - Netflix Series

Russell Howard: Lubricant - Netflix Family

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year - Netflix Family



Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe - Netflix Series

The Giver

The Hand of God - Netflix Film

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa - Netflix Series

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4



Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights - Netflix Film

A Naija Christmas - Netflix Film

Aggretsuko: Season 4 - Netflix Anime

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef - Netflix Documentary



Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming - Netflix Family

The Witcher: Season 2 - Netflix Series



Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls - Netflix Series

Oldboy



Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo - Netflix Series



Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar - Netflix Series



Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster - Netflix Comedy

Grumpy Christmas - Netflix Film



Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 - Netflix Series



Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick - Netflix Series



Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas - Netflix Film

Don't Look Up - Netflix Film

Minnal Murali - Netflix Film

The Silent Sea - Netflix Series

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 - Netflix Film

Vicky and Her Mystery - Netflix Film

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous



Dec. 25

Single's Inferno - Netflix Series

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material - Netflix Comedy

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis - Netflix Documentary



Dec. 26

Lulli - Netflix Film



Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math! - Netflix Family



Dec. 29

Anxious People - Netflix Series

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer - Netflix Documentary



Dec. 30

Kitz - NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King - Netflix Film



Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 - Netflix Series

The Lost Daughter - Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 6 - Netflix Series

Stay Close - Netflix Series

Seal Team - Netflix Film



LEAVING NETFLIX

Dec. 3

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2



Dec. 4

The Guest



Dec. 7

Before I Fall



Dec. 8

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas



Dec. 13

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4



Dec. 13

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6



Dec. 15

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything



Dec. 21

Jacob's Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6



Dec. 25

Captain Fantastic



Dec. 30

Winchester



Dec. 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Charlie's Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan's Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It...

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

