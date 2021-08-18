What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV in September 2021

Join or Sign In
Are you in the mood for a fairy tale? Amazon Prime Video's marquee release in September is Cinderella, a new take on the classic story with Camilla Cabello filling the fabled glass slippers this go-round. The modernized take also features Billy Porter as Cinderella's fairy godperson Fab G, Minnie Driver as the queen, and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Charming. We know that there will be fantastic pop numbers and gorgeous outfits, but will Cinderella choose love or her own path in this new story? It premieres Sept. 3.
September will also bring the final season of Billy Bob Thornton's Goliath on Sept. 24. As usual, there will also be a plethora of new films and shows to check out on Amazon Prime Video as well, including The Social Network (which has been bouncing around streaming services the past few months) and Baz Luhrmann's William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Check out everything there is to binge and watch on Amazon and IMDbTV in September below.
September 1
Movies
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
21 Grams (2003)
American Me (1992)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Armageddon (1998)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Can't Hardly Wait (2017)
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)
Closer (2004)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Daredevil (2003)
Daredevil (Director's Cut) (2003)
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Do The Right Thing (1989)
Grown Ups (2010)
Heist (2001)
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
I Am Bolt (2016)
I Am Duran (2019)]
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Open Range (2003)
Planet Of The Apes (2001)
Predators (2010)
Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Rudy (1993)
Sicko (2007)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Soul Food (1997)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
The Alamo (2004)
The A-Team (2010)
The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)
The Best Man (1999)
The Boy (2016)
The Descent (2006)
The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
The Omen (2006)
The Social Network (2010)
The Unborn (2009)
The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)
Traffic (2000)
Year One (2009)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Series
A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)
The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)
We'll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)
September 3
Movies
Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
September 10
Movies
The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
LuLaRich - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
September 12
Movies
Desperado (1995)
September 17
Movies
Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
The Mad Women's Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)
Series
Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
September 24
Series
Goliath - Amazon Original Series: Season 4
TV SERIES
September 1
Banacek S1-2
McCloud S1-7
McMillan & Wife S1-6
New Tricks S1-12
The Return of Sam McCloud
The Rockford Files S1-6
September 10
Pretty Hard Cases- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1
September 15
Weeds S1-8
MOVIES
September 1
12 Rounds
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
American Hustle
Begin Again
Biutiful
Bring It on Again
Cedar Rapids
Clue
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Escape Plan
Exodus: Gods and Kings
How to Be a Latin Lover
Interrogation
Killers (2010)
L.A. Confidential
Marley & Me
Monster Family
Mortdecai
Mystery Men
Need for Speed
No Good Deed (2014)
Notorious
People Like Us
Robin Hood
Spy Who Dumped Me
Super Troopers 2
The Artist
The House Bunny
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2
The Walk
This Means War
Undercover Brother
Victor Frankenstein
What's Your Number?
September 14
Searching (2018)
September 16
As Above, So Below
September 25
Despicable Me 2
September 27
Sorry to Bother You