What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV in September 2021

Camilla Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine, Cinderella Amazon Prime Studios

Are you in the mood for a fairy tale? Amazon Prime Video's marquee release in September is Cinderella, a new take on the classic story with Camilla Cabello filling the fabled glass slippers this go-round. The modernized take also features Billy Porter as Cinderella's fairy godperson Fab G, Minnie Driver as the queen, and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Charming. We know that there will be fantastic pop numbers and gorgeous outfits, but will Cinderella choose love or her own path in this new story? It premieres Sept. 3.

September will also bring the final season of Billy Bob Thornton's Goliath on Sept. 24. As usual, there will also be a plethora of new films and shows to check out on Amazon Prime Video as well, including The Social Network (which has been bouncing around streaming services the past few months) and Baz Luhrmann's William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Check out everything there is to binge and watch on Amazon and IMDbTV in September below.

September 1

Movies

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can't Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director's Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)]

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Series

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We'll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)



September 3

Movies

Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



September 10

Movies

The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

LuLaRich - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series



September 12

Movies

Desperado (1995)



September 17

Movies

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Mad Women's Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Series

Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



September 24

Series

Goliath - Amazon Original Series: Season 4



IMDb TV New in September - Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

TV SERIES

September 1

Banacek S1-2

McCloud S1-7

McMillan & Wife S1-6

New Tricks S1-12

The Return of Sam McCloud

The Rockford Files S1-6



September 10

Pretty Hard Cases- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1



September 15

Weeds S1-8



MOVIES

September 1

12 Rounds

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

American Hustle

Begin Again

Biutiful

Bring It on Again

Cedar Rapids

Clue

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Escape Plan

Exodus: Gods and Kings

How to Be a Latin Lover

Interrogation

Killers (2010)

L.A. Confidential

Marley & Me

Monster Family

Mortdecai

Mystery Men

Need for Speed

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious

People Like Us

Robin Hood

Spy Who Dumped Me

Super Troopers 2

The Artist

The House Bunny

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2

The Walk

This Means War

Undercover Brother

Victor Frankenstein

What's Your Number?



September 14

Searching (2018)



September 16

As Above, So Below



September 25

Despicable Me 2



September 27

Sorry to Bother You

