A new year is in sight, and that means that new streaming options will be available, too! As COVID-19 numbers continue to surge, people are still hunkered down in their houses and looking for things to watch. For those looking for good old comfort binges, it's important to note that The Office moves to Peacock on Jan. 1, now with bonus "superfan episodes." Meanwhile, all eight seasons of How I Met Your Mother head to Amazon at the start of the year.
If you're one of the many who became addicted to Cobra Kai when it moved to Netflix (or you're an OG fan from the series' YouTube days), get ready for new episodes to arrive on Jan. 8. A week later, Marvel fans will get their superhero fix when WandaVision finally premieres on Disney+.
This is all just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your viewing options in January 2021. Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and more below.
Netflix
Jan. 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Monarca: Season 2
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Can't Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
The Creative Brain
The Departed
Enter the Dragon
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
Mystic Pizza
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes
Striptease
Superbad
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Jan. 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
Jan. 5
Gabby's Dollhouse
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
History of Swear Words
LA's Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Jan. 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
Surviving Death
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 7
Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8
Cobra Kai Season 3
Charming
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Lupin
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Pretend It's a City
Stuck Apart (Azizler)
Jan. 10
Spring Breakers
Jan. 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
The Intouchables
Jan. 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Jan. 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Jan. 15
Bling Empire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)
Penguins of Madagascar
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure
Jan. 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
Jan. 18
Homefront
Jan. 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4
Jan. 20
Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
Sightless
Spycraft
Jan. 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Jan. 22
Blown Away: Season 2
Busted!: Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2
So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
The White Tiger
Jan. 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)
Jan. 26
Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)
Jan. 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)
Jan. 29
Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Film)
The Dig (Netflix Film)
Finding 'Ohana (Netflix Film)
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Documentary)
Jan. 31
Fatima
Hulu
Jan. 1
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)
Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
1900 (1977)
1900 (Extended Cut) (1977
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
American Gigolo (1980)
Arachnophobia (1990)
The Arrival (1996)
Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Bad Company (2002)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blow (2001)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Breakdown (1997)
Broken Arrow (1996)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Bully (2001)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Constantine (2005)
The Cooler (2003)
The Core (2003)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Cujo (1983)
Dance Flick (2009)
Date Night (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dead Presidents (1995)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
The Duff (2015)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eve's Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
Footloose (1984)
Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974)
Frozen (2010)
The Gift (2000)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Haunting (1999)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! (1991)
How Do You Know (2010)
In & Out (1997)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Like a Boss (2020)
The Longest Yard (1974)
Look Who's Talking (1989)
Look Who's Talking Now (1993)
Look Who's Talking Too (1990)
Lost in Space (1998)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Major League (1989)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
The Mexican (2001)
More Than a Game (2008)
Mousehunt (1997)
My Best Friend'S Girl (2008)
New in Town (2009)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Paycheck (2003)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Places in the Heart (1984)
Poseidon (2006)
Pride (2007)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Push (2009)
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Regarding Henry (1991)
The Relic (1997)
The Rules of Attraction (2002)
Salt (2010)
Save Yourselves (2020)
Selena (1997)
Shrek (2001)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Star Kid (1998)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Starman (1984)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
Super Dark Times (2017)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Truman Show (1998)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War (2007)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Young Adult (2011)
Jan. 5
Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)
Jan. 6
Mighty Oak (2020)
Jan. 7
Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
Jan. 8
A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)
Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)
Jan. 10
One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Viz)
Jan. 11
Lights Out (2016)
The Rhythm Section (2020)
Jan. 13
Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)
Jan. 14
Alone (2020)
The Secrets We Keep (2020)
Jan. 15
Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jan. 17
Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)
No Escape (2020)
Jan. 18
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
Jan. 20
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)
House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)
Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)
River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)
Jan. 22
Derek Delgaudio's In & of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Terra Willy (2020)
Jan. 27
The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)
Jan. 29
Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)
Amazon
Jan. 1
1900 (1977)
A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Brothers (2009)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eve's Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gun Duel In Durango (1957)
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)
In & Out (1997)
Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)
Kiss The Girls (1997)
Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
Legion (2010)
Like A Boss (2020)
Love The Coopers (2015)
Major League (2015)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Premonition (2007)
Pride (2007)
Push (2009)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Ride Out For Revenge (1958)
Salt (2010)
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)
Signs (2000)
Soul Food (1997)
St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
Starman (1984)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
The Brass Legend (1956)
The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)
The Cooler (2003)
The Devil's Own (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Interview (2014)
The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Quick And The Dead (1995)
The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)
The Town (2010)
The Truman Show (1998)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)
Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)
Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)
Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)
Jan. 6
Mighty Oak (2020)
Jan. 7
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
Jan. 8
Herself (2020)
The Silencing (2020)
Jan. 11
The Rhythm Section (2020)
Jan. 15
One Night in Miami (2020)
Tandav: Season 1
Jan. 18
Alone (2020)
Pandora: Season 2
Jan. 19
Grantchester: Season 5
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Jan. 22
Flack: Season 1
Jessy and Nessy: New Episodes
Jan. 29
Chick Fight (2020)
Mortal (2020)
Disney+
Jan. 1
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper's Penguins
The Wolverine (2013)
Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20
Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake
Jan. 8
Disney Fam Jam
Ferdinand
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion
Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2
Jan. 15
Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
WandaVision: Premiere
Mary Poppins Returns
Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime
Jan. 22
Wild Uganda
Pixar Popcorn: Premiere
WandaVision: Episode 2
Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches
Jan. 29
Dinosaurs: Seasons 1-4
Epic
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Ramona and Beezus
Texas Storm Squad
WandaVision: Episode 3
Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)
HBO Max
Jan. 14
Search Party Season 4
More TBD...
IMDb TV
TV Series Starting Jan. 15th
24 S1-8
Switched at Birth S1-5
Movies Starting Jan. 1st
After Earth
Captain Phillips
Ender's Game
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Shrek Forever After
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Family Stone
Speed
Step Up
Patriots Day
The 5th Wave
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
As Good As It Gets
Barbie In A Mermaid Tale 2
Barbie In The Pink Shoes
Barbie: The Pearl Princess
Big Fish
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Valentine
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Bulletproof
Casper And Wendy's Ghostly Adventures
Catch And Release
Cinderella Man
Drive (2011)
An Education
Ella Enchanted
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
Hot Rod
Little Italy
Midway
My Best Friend's Girl
My Girl
Save The Last Dance 2
Solace
Transporter 2
Undercover Brother
Vanilla Sky
Wet Hot American Summer
The Wife
Wild Hogs
Tubi
Jan. 1
Angels & Demons (2009)
Broken City (2013)
Deja Vu (2009)
Empire State (2013)
Extraction (2015)
I-Spy (2002)
Jonah Hex (2010)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)
Parker (2013)
Transporter 2 (2005)
100 Streets (2016)
Bayou Caviar (2018)
Blue Streak (1999)
Dear White People (2014)
Good Fences (2003)
This Christmas (2007)
The Preacher's Wife (1996)
Grease (1978)
Grease 2 (1982)
She's Funny That Way (2014)
Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story (2020)
Wayne's World (1992)
You've Got Mail (1998)
Blue Valentine (2010)
Enough (2002)
Fight Club (1999)
Forever My Girl (2018)
The Glass Castle (2017)
Legion (2010)
Mara (2018)
P2 (2007)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
Henchmen (2018)
Kin (2018)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
Stuart Little 3 (2005)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
Jan. 10
The Masked Dancer Season 1 (2020)
Peacock
Jan. 1
The Office
More TBD...