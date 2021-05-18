Ewan McGregor, Halston JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, May 17 proves that it's hard to keep a 2016 series that aired as an original program on a little known streaming service down. StartUp, the Crackle series starring Adam Brody as a cryptocurrency criminal, moves back to the third spot after a quick dip into fifth. That's the biggest change in an otherwise blah day on Netflix's Top 10, which is once again topped by the Mike Epps comedy The Upshaws and the superhero drama Jupiter's Legacy. And would you look at that? Hoarders is back in the Top 10. What is wrong with you people?

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, May 18

For fans of: Family sitcoms of the past | Is it good?: If you like family sitcoms of the past, you'll like this

The Upshaws evokes all the older family sitcoms you loved -- think Family Matters, Roseanne, Married... with Children -- except it's, you know, modern. The show is about a working class family living in Indiana, and it's complete with a laugh track and a sister-in-law character (Wanda Sykes) who is constantly on the dad's (Mike Epps) nerves. It'll probably bring you right back to the '90s. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Superheroes, Josh Duhamel's hair | Is it good?: There are better superhero shows out there, but what else are you gonna do?

Based on Mark Millar's graphic novels, Jupiter's Legacy is a throwback to the pulp comics of the old days, following a team of superheroes with strong morals and ideas of what America should be, but who also butt heads with a younger generation of superheroes -- some of whom are their children -- who have their own ideas about being a superhero. At the heart of their conflict? The use of lethal force; the kids love it, the grown-ups aren't so hot on it. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Realizing a whole Adam Brody show happened without your knowledge | Is it good?: Let's not go that far

Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi, and more star in this drama for people who understand Bitcoin. Brody plays a swindler who invests his money in a digital currency startup with the help of some unlikely conspirators. Freeman is the crooked FBI agent trying to take them down. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Creepily realistic animation | Is it good?: It's fun!

David Fincher and Tim Miller's animated anthology series is most notable for the fact that each episode is animated by different crews from all over the globe. It often looks a little bit like a hyperrealistic video game, and its genres range from sci-fi to horror to fantasy. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: The twisted mind of Ryan Murphy | Is it good?: It's extremely Ryan Murphy

Ewan McGregor and caftans are a match made in heaven in Halston, a new limited series about an iconic fashion designer who defined his era. The decadent autobiographical drama tracks Halston's (McGregor) meteoric rise to fame and his subsequent attempts to keep from unraveling while partying hard alongside celebrity pals, including Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez). The fingerprints of executive producer Ryan Murphy are all over this one. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)

For fans of: Vampires, anime, anime vampires | Is it good?: It's riveting

Netflix's acclaimed anime adaptation of the gothic horror video game calls it quits with its fourth season, which once again sees hero Trevor Belmont doing everything he can to keep Dracula in a box. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Game of Thrones in the style of Freeform | Is it good?: It's really entertaining

Based on Leigh Bardugo's dueling Grishaverse novel series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this big-budget young adult fantasy series follows a young woman who discovers she's in possession of a power that can save the kingdom. If you liked The Witcher but could do without its occasional silliness, you'll probably like this. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Selena Quintanilla, good music | Is it good?: It doesn't really do the beloved singer justice, but it's sweet

The second and final part of Selena: The Series chronicles the final years of Selena Quintanilla's (played here by Christian Serratos) life, detailing her rise to fame and her tragic murder at age 23. These episodes are an improvement from the first half of the series, peeling back some of Selena's layers to show us the woman behind the glamour and the great songs. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Interventions, getting your life in order | Is it good?: It's impossible to look away from

The hit A&E reality series Hoarders explores the lives and struggles of people with compulsive hoarding disorder. The show offers them help through a combination of cleanup and psychological treatment while also interviewing their friends and family. It can be hard to watch, but it's inspiring. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)