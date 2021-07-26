Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of TV shows is the only place to figure out which shows are doing well on the streaming service and which aren't, because Netflix sure isn't going to tell you exact viewership numbers. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, July 26 adds two new shows from the weekend's new releases: Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which debuts at No. 5, and the second season of The Movies That Made Us, which settles in at No. 7. But nothing can stop Virgin River, which continues its reign at No. 1, while Manifest is still chugging along, climbing back into the No. 2 spot over the weekend.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in July.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Monday, July 26

For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Friday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Teen romance, the voice of John McEnroe | Is it good?: The second season isn't as great as the first, but it's nice to have Devi back

Never have we ever missed John McEnroe's narration so much. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends are back for more high school hijinks in Season 2, which finds Devi feeling insecure about a new classmate as she tries to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet)... unless she can find a way to date both at once. (Friday's rank: 2)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Friday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies





5. Masters of the Universe: Revelation

For fans of: He-Man lore | Is it good?: It's fun on its own, but it's most fun for people familiar with the source material

Whether you're a lifelong fan of He-Man or you only know him from the classic "What's Going On?" video, you'll probably get some enjoyment out of this animated series, which is a direct sequel to the '80s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and follows He-Man's (Chris Wood) battle against Skeletor (Mark Hamill) to prevent the end of the universe. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." That's not far off! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Friday's rank: 5)







For fans of: '90s movies, watching a plan come together | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for cinephiles

Season 2 of this entertaining docuseries looks back on the creation of cinematic classics Forrest Gump, Jurassic Park, Pretty Woman, and Back to the Future, going inside the frequently troubled productions with the people who made the movies. It's a whole new way to appreciate movies you already love. (Friday's rank: n/a)







8. Heist

For fans of: ...Heists! It's kind of in the title | Is it good?: It's not as good as it should be

For everyone who's ever wanted to learn a little more about some of the most famous heists in history -- how they went down, how they were pulled off, what happened after -- this is definitely the true crime docuseries for you. For the casual fan, things sometimes drag on too long and the criminals are portrayed as heroes. (Friday's rank: 4)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





For fans of: Furry conventions | Is it good?: What do you think?

This dating show is either clever or spells the doom of our society. Singles looking for love slap on prosthetics to make them look like animals or creatures and then go on dates in full makeup to see if they have a connection. This is more of a spectacle show than anything else, so maybe just check it out once to see what trajectory we're on. [UPDATE] It's terrible! (Friday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Heartwarming family dramedies | Is it good?: It's one of the sweetest shows on TV

In its fourth and final season, Atypical finds Sam (Keir Gilchrist) about to leave college and figuring out where in the world he wants to go. You might cry, but you're supposed to. (Friday's rank: 7)





