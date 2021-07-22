Sexy Beasts Netflix

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, July 22 adds the new dating reality series and possible omen of the apocalypse Sexy Beasts, in which attractive singles wear prosthetic masks and go on not-so-blind dates to find love connections. Sexy Beasts pushes My Unorthodox Life out of the Top 10, but the rest of the list looks a lot like it did yesterday, with Virgin River, Never Have I Ever, and Manifest in the top spots.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in July.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Thursday, July 22

For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Teen romance, the voice of John McEnroe | Is it good?: The second season isn't as great as the first, but it's nice to have Devi back

Never have we ever missed John McEnroe's narration so much. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends are back for more high school hijinks in Season 2, which finds Devi feeling insecure about a new classmate as she tries to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet)... unless she can find a way to date both at once. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Heist

For fans of: ...Heists! It's kind of in the title | Is it good?: It's not as good as it should be

For everyone who's ever wanted to learn a little more about some of the most famous heists in history -- how they went down, how they were pulled off, what happened after -- this is definitely the true crime docuseries for you. For the casual fan, things sometimes drag on too long and the criminals are portrayed as heroes. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." That's not far off! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Heartwarming family dramedies | Is it good?: It's one of the sweetest shows on TV

In its fourth and final season, Atypical finds Sam (Keir Gilchrist) about to leave college and figuring out where in the world he wants to go. You might cry, but you're supposed to. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Furry conventions | Is it good?: What do you think?

This dating show is either clever or spells the doom of our society. Singles looking for love slap on prosthetics to make them look like animals or creatures and then go on dates in full makeup to see if they have a connection. This is more of a spectacle show than anything else, so maybe just check it out once to see what trajectory we're on. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Kids doing experiments, talking dogs, nostalgia | Is it good?: It's a fun time for kids

Everything is getting revived lately, even this Canadian-American animated series about a boy who has adventures with the help of his talking dog and his genius twin sisters. Score one for kids in STEM. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Bridgerton en Espanol, passionate disrobing of pantaloons | Is it good?: It scratches that historical romance itch

This romantic historical drama set in 1700s Spain follows a duke whose pain at losing his pregnant wife to a horseriding accident is only alleviated by a new cook who works in the manor's kitchen. Though not brimming with the budget and production values of Bridgerton, it still has a fair amount of humpin' as the two (and others) GET IT ON. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





