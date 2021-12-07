Jaime Lorente, Belén Cuesta, and Úrsula Corberó, Money Heist Tamara Arranz/Netflix

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Tuesday, Dec. 7 is Money Heist, the hit Spanish crime drama that released its final episodes on Friday and his been dominating the chart since. Lost in Space, the sci-fi adventure series, is at No. 2. The very long Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow jumped two spots to No. 3. And True Story, Kevin Hart's crime drama limited series, is down to No. 4.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, Dec. 7







For fans of: Action, finding out who lives and who dies | Is it good?: Oh heck yeah

Netflix's most popular international show not called Squid Game comes to a close with the second half of Season 5, an explosive conclusion that will have you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end. The final five episodes of the Spanish crime drama pick up after the death of a beloved character (don't watch the trailer if you're not caught up and don't want to be spoiled), as the team tries to fight their way out of the Bank of Spain while the army closes in on them. Not everyone will make it out alive. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Robots, the phrase "Danger, Will Robinson" | Is it good?: It's somewhere between a B and a B-

The third and final season of Netflix's family-oriented sci-fi hit finds the Robinson family scattered to the far corners of the universe and trying to get back together before the evil alien robots capture Will (Maxwell Jenkins). The best thing about this show is the special effects, which remain as impressive as ever. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. The Queen of Flow

For fans of: Revenge, reggaeton, shows with A LOT of episodes | Is it good?: It's sexy, soapy fun

This Colombian telenovela — which clocks in at a staggering 80+ episodes per season — is as dramatic as they come: After being falsely imprisoned for the murder of her family, a reggaeton singer seeks justice against the men who framed her. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Comedians doing serious roles, Cain and Abel | Is it good?: It isn't good, but it isn't boring, either

Kevin Hart makes his TV drama debut in this crime thriller limited series from Narcos creator Eric Newman. He plays The Kid, a famous comedian from Philadelphia, a character bio that makes True Story seem like it will be semi-autobiographical. But as far as we know, Kevin Hart never woke up next to a dead woman and turned to his career criminal brother (Wesley Snipes) to cover it up, leading to a life-threatening situation involving some very bad people who want a piece of him. Snipes is great, but there's an off-putting bitterness to Hart's performance. The uneven writing and tone make the show feel out of control, usually in a bad way, but every now and then in an exciting, unpredictable way. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)









For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional drama of a group of high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 4, and the drama is just as messy and poorly handled as ever. These people all seem very emotionally unwell! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Dinosaurs, kids saving the day | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

The animated kids show about why we shouldn't open an amusement park with man-eating dinosaurs inside continues with the gang finally escaping from Isla Nublar, only to face new threats, both dinosaur and human, on a mysterious new island that's even weirder than the one they just left. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Baking competition shows | Is it good?: If you love looking at wild desserts, you'll have fun

Just when you thought the market couldn't support another fancy dessert competition show, Netflix floods the zone again. School of Chocolate is a little different from the usual dessert show in that it's about chocolatiers, not bakers, but otherwise it's the same formula. If you like saying "how did they do that?" to a pterodactyl made of chocolate, this show is for you. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies







For fans of: Gutsy adaptations, corgis, Westerns but in space | Is it good?: It's not as bad as the anime superfans are saying

I get that fans of the sci-fi anime that Netflix's live-action adaptation is based on are overly protective of the original, but it's really not nearly as terrible as they say. In the space Western, John Cho and Mustafa Shakir play a pair of bounty hunters who bust all sorts of wanted space criminals while dealing with their own problems, be it pining after a long-lost love or trying to acquire a hard-to-get toy for a daughter. It's stacked with humor, style, violence, and, according to its detractors, total and complete disrespect for the original. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Tattoos, living más | Is it good?: It's definitely entertaining

Netflix added Seasons 3 and 4 of this Paramount Network reality competition show, in which tattoo artists compete for Dave Navarro's love, on Dec. 1, and people are watching them. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





