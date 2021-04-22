Chloe Veitch, The Circle Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched and popular TV shows is a great place to find out who's watching what. On Thursday, April 22, the Netflix Top 10 TV shows is a preview of what every Thursday will look like for a while, with the solitary confinement reality series The Circle on top since new episodes come out every Wednesday. That drops The Baker and the Beauty down to No. 2, which was expected since fans are burning through the nine episodes quickly. Elsewhere, Ginny & Georgia is still hanging around after almost two months on the chart; anyone want to guess when it will drop off the Top 10?

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Thursday, April 22

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's still a lot of fun

Now, THIS is reality: Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. Beyond that all-too-familiar premise that we've lived for ourselves over the last year, each contestant has the decision to groom their profiles and online personalities how they see fit to be favored by others, who vote on who stays and who goes until there's one winner. That means some will intentionally catfish others, which is where the real fun and experimentation come into play. Season 1 ended up being surprisingly good-hearted as real friendships developed. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: ABC-style telenovelas, pastelitos, one-and-done dramas | Is it good?: It's a charming romance

The 2020 ABC drama didn't make it past one season in its original run, but it lives forever on Netflix! In this adaptation of an Israeli series, a humble Cuban-American who works at his family's bakery in Miami gets his life turned upside-down when he begins dating a super-hottie celebrity. Expect jealous exes, nosey paparazzi, and a sudden urge to munch on some puff pastries. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







3. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Jamie Foxx, I guess | Is it good?: If you like multi-cam family comedies, sure

Jamie Foxx stars in this multi-camera comedy about a single father raising his teen daughter in Atlanta. I know what you're thinking: Why is Jamie Foxx, huge Hollywood star, doing a multi-camera show like this? I don't have the answer. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Smart children, sibling rivalries | Is it good?: If you love Nickelodeon, sure

Much like iCarly and Big Time Rush, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is yet another Nickelodeon show about kids with big personalities. This one is about the titular quadruplets, who don't have a lot in common but manage to get into a bunch of mischief together anyway. Good for them! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Period clothing, true crime | Is it good?: It doesn't tell the whole story, but it gets the job done

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

In this Mexican TV series, a man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. It's already been renewed for Season 2, which somehow comes out on May 19, less than two months after Season 1 premiered. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Pajamas, superheroes | Is it good?: My 7-year-old says it's amazing

A trio of six-year-olds put on pajamas and become superheroes to battle villains and probably protest their bedtimes. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Girly superheroes | Is it good?: Your 7-year-old daughter is going to make so many YouTube remixes of it

The international computer-animated series, formerly on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, follows a pair of girl superheroes, Ladybug and Cay Noir, who get their powers from magical gems and protect Paris from supervillains. They also get crushes on boys. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

