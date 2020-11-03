The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching what show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The list for Tuesday, November 3 features some shake-ups, including the end of Holidate's run in the top spot, and a return to glory for The Queen's Gambit, one of the best miniseries we've seen all year. But the real surprise today is the arrival of Keanu Reeves' 2015 film Knock Knock in the Top 3. Whoa, indeed!

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in November 2020

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, Nov. 3





For fans of: Chess, drugs, and character drama | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows of the year

Future superstar Anya Taylor-Joy (she's been cast as young Furiosa in the next Mad Max movie) stars in this literary adaptation as Beth Harmon, a brilliant but troubled chess champion in 1950s Kentucky. She was an orphan who, in her youth, developed an incredible skill for the game but also a debilitating addiction to pills, which quiet her obsessive mind. It's a detailed character study of brilliance and madness that's usually reserved for male characters. It comes from one of Netflix's go-to limited series producers, Godless' Scott Frank. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





2. Holidate

For fans of: Crude and formulaic holiday-themed rom-coms | Is it good?: Not even by the standards of the genre

The title makes this seem like a Christmas rom-com, but it's not. It's every holiday. Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey play single people who make a deal to be each other's dates to holiday parties, therefore avoiding awkward conversations about why they're still single. Guess what happens. It's a raunchy and retrograde bummer. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





3. Knock Knock

For fans of: Keanu Reeves, straight-to-video erotic thrillers | Is it good?: Not exactly

This 2015 erotic thriller about a married architect who offers shelter to two young women with ulterior motives jumped high on the list partially because it stars internet hero Keanu Reeves and partially because R-rated erotic thrillers do quite well with people who are alone and bored at home. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





4. Rogue City

For fans of: Shoot 'em ups, cops who don't play by the rules | Is it good?: Ehhh, it is what it is

One of the most surprising entries into the Top 10 is this French film about corrupt cops and violent gangs in Marseilles, France. If you want guns, guns, guns and don't really care about plot and character arcs, it will do the trick. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





6. Over the Moon

For fans of: Coco, Inside Out | Is it good?: It's cute

This moving animated family musical is inspired by a Chinese folktale about the moon goddess Chang'e. A girl whose mother died builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove that the moon goddess is real. Oscar winner Glen Keane directs, and the voice cast includes Philippa Soo, John Cho, Margaret Cho, and Ken Jeong. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in October





7. His House

For fans of: Get Out, The Haunting of Hill House/Bly Manor | Is it good?: Heck yeah!

This haunted house movie adds a spin to set itself apart from the others: It follows a pair of Sudanese refugees who get asylum in London, but the government housing they are put in is riddled with spirits. His House isn't just scary, but a terrifying look at what refugees go through to escape the countries and dictators they are fleeing from. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Horror that makes you sad | Is it good?: It's not quite as good as Hill House, but it's still very good.

Season 2 of the moody, emotionally heavy horror anthology (the first was The Haunting of Hill House) is loosely based on Henry James' The Turn of the Screw. If you don't go into it expecting a Hill House redux, you won't be disappointed, because Bly Manor is really good, but it's different. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 7)





9. Grand Army

For fans of: 13 Reasons Why | Is it good?: It's pretty average

Grand Army, adapted by playwright Katie Cappiello from her play Slut, follows five youths from different social circles at a Brooklyn high school as they confront racial and social issues, sexuality and sexual assault, and other controversial topics. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





10. Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

For fans of: Ancient Egypt | Is it good?: Yes

This docuseries follows a team of Egyptian archaeologists as they explore a previously undiscovered tomb that had been miraculously untouched for over 4000 years. It's a fascinating look at an extraordinary historical find. (Yesterday's rank: 5)