The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Monday, April 12, finds Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's superpowered comedy Thunder Force in the top spot, followed by the must-watch docuseries This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist. Rounding out the top 5 are the Mexican crime series Who Killed Sara?, '90s movie The Little Rascals, and serial killer drama The Serpent.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, April 12

For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Heists, Boston accents, good times | Is it good?: It's wicked great

In 1990, a pair of men dressed as cops robbed Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and walked away with 13 masterpieces from artists such as Rembrandt and Degas, and the paintings and the culprits remain missing today. This peppy docuseries investigates what happened through interviews with the colorful characters involved. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

A man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Period clothing, true crime | Is it good?: It doesn't tell the whole story, but it gets the job done

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: The military | Is it good?: It's pretty unmemorable

Two snipers are tasked with guarding a gas pipeline, only to discover that they're being targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location at all times. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Purse pups, Reese Witherspoon, not judging books by their covers | Is it good?: Heck yeah it's good

The movie that launched Reese Witherspoon into Hollywood's elite seems like it would be a hokey mess, but let that be a lesson to you to not be a presumptive jerk. That's also the lesson of the movie, which sees Reese play a well-off, bubbly blonde who goes to Harvard Law School to prove her worth to her ex-boyfriend, but -- spoiler alert -- ends up proving her worth to herself and everyone else. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: The Shape of Water, salinity levels, guys walking out of the water with their shirt off | Is it good?: Not at all, but it is insane

While visiting her family's lake house, a teen girl starts to suspect something very sinister might be up with the man her mom's been dating. Spoiler alert: She's right to suspect that. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Idris Elba, people riding horses | Is it good?: Yes!

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







