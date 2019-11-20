Congrats, gang — we've almost made it. In just one week, we'll be able to truly devote ourselves to food, football, and our Netflix queues. Here are three great streaming options to tide you over until then.

1. Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings Photo: Tina Rowden/Netflix

There's a reason why even people who hate country music love Dolly Parton. The trailblazing songwriter carved her own path to country superstardom by staying true to herself even when record executives told her she'd never make it. Now, Dolly is revisiting her storied career with a new Netflix anthology series based on her music. Each episode is a self-contained story that hones in on a Dolly song: Four episodes will center on classics like "Jolene" and "Two Doors Down," while the other four will feature brand new music from Dolly herself. With an all-star cast including Kathleen Turner, Gennifer Goodwin, and Melissa Leo, Heartstrings is a must watch for any Dolly stan.

2. The Accident

From Skins creator Jack Thorne comes the third installation in his loose trilogy on modern tragedy, aptly titled The Accident. Inspired by the fire that killed 72 residents of London's Grenfell Tower in June 2017, Thorne pulled on the thread of corporate responsibility and greed for his new series, airing in the U.S. on Hulu. In The Accident, the titular event is a factory explosion in a sleepy town in Wales. When a group of local teens die trapped in the rubble, the townspeople turn on each other in an effort to channel the rage over this inexplicable tragedy. Sarah Lancashire, queen of the gritty British drama (shout out to Happy Valley), stars in the series as a grieving mother and the wife of the local councillor who brought the new factory to the town.

3. Nailed It: Holiday Edition

Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

In case you've been living under a rock, Netflix's Nailed It! is only reality baking show most of us could actually compete in. Hosted by the effervescent Nicole Byer, each episode features a new set of amateur bakers who are given an Instagram-perfect dessert to recreate. The only snag? None of them are very good, and every single contestant's bake could be generously described as a Pinterest fail. The hilarious, heartwarming show returns with a whole new batch of holiday episodes, and we can guarantee that the good-natured laughs (and cringe-worthy bakes) will just keep on coming.

