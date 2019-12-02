Now Playing 8 Classic Movie Moments To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Nothing says Thanksgiving is over and it's time for Christmas quite like another viewing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the beloved stop motion TV special will be airing a number of times this holiday season, so you have plenty of chances to watch it.

Telecast every year since its debut in 1964, the holiday special, which includes the famous title tune, as well as "Holly Jolly Christmas" and "We're a Couple of Misfits," will air on both CBS and Freeform this year. So clear your schedules and settle in for the classic tale about everyone's favorite reindeer (sorry, Prancer).

You can catch Rudolph, Sam the Snowman, Hermey, and everyone else at the following dates and times (all times Eastern):

Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on CBS

Friday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. on Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:45 p.m. on Freeform

Friday, Dec. 20 at 6:15 p.m. on Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1:25 p.m. on Freeform

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8:50 p.m. on Freeform

Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 3:40 p.m. on Freeform

You can also catch it on Hulu with a live TV subscription and purchase it on Amazon.