It helps to believe. That's the lesson Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn's Oscar-winning role) imparts as the real-deal Santa Claus in 1947's heartwarming classic Miracle on 34th Street.

As fans of the film know, the story begins when Kris is brought in as a substitute Santa at Macy's when the original employee proves unfit. It also helps that Kris' likeness to the mythical man is convincing enough to win over the season's biggest skeptics — like Susan (Natalie Wood), the department store exec's smart and precocious daughter.

The film has got a little something for everyone: family affairs, courtroom drama, and, of course, a whole lot of charm. So, if you're looking to ring in the season with Miracle on 34th Street, you can catch it on cable at the following times (all times Eastern):

Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 and 9:51 p.m., Sundance Channel

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m., AMC

Friday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m., AMC

Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 and 9:30 p.m., AMC

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5 and 10 p.m., BBC America

Miracle on 34th Street is also available via Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

For those who are interested in the 1994 version — starring Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins, Dylan McDermott, and Mara Wilson — that film is available for streaming on Hulu as well as Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

Neither version is available on Netflix.