If you've been frustrated with the wait for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10, you're not alone. HBO has revealed a teaser announcing that the new season is finally returning in January, 2020, and it features Larry David dealing with another relatable, albeit very simple, point of frustration: grappling with the soul-crushing time it takes for toast to be ready.

OK, OK, it's obvious enough that this moment is meant to be a metaphor for what fans have been through while waiting for this season to come through — it has been almost two years since the show was renewed, after all — but there's still some truth to the exact irritation at hand here. Who doesn't get a nagging case of side-eye once in a while over how long that toaster takes to finish the job? Doesn't it feel like the robot powers that be are just toying with us sometimes? Larry gets it. Classic Curb.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 will mark the second season of the series' return to HBO, after Season 9 delivered the first episodes since 2011, with one very strange explanation thrown into explain the time jump.

Curb Your Enthusiasm will return to HBO in January, 2020.