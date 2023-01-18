Vix Plus Streaming Deal: Get One Month for Just $1 — Save 86 Percent

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Love Spanish-language TV and live soccer? Amazon Prime Video has a deal for you!

Right now, you can score one month of Vix+ for just $1/mo. -- a nearly 90 percent savings -- as a Prime Video channel add-on. When the 30 days is up, the price goes back up to $7/mo. But you can cancel Vix+ before the one month trial is over since there's no long-term contract.

But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires at the end of the day on Feb. 15.

Get one month for just $1 Vix+

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Vix+ is where you'll find hit originals, including La Mujer del Diablo, María Félix: La Doña, Mi Vecino El Cartel, and more; exclusive movies, such as Mirreyes contra Godínez 2: El retiro, Contragolpe, and many others; live TV, Spanish dubs of popular movies, like Transporter 3, The Lincoln Lawyer, A Little Bit of Heaven, and more.

In addition, the Spanish-language streaming service is home to live news, kids movies and TV shows, premium live soccer -- including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europe, and other pro leagues -- and much more.

The Prime Video channel add-on is available to stream on most devices, including Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV (Google TV), Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and major web browsers, like Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, and others.

