Vikings sixth and final season kicks off this week, which means we'll finally find out what happened to Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) after he had to abandon Kattegatt to go on the run. As we already knew, Ivar would be fleeing east this season, making it all the way to Rus. But this exclusive sneak peek of the Season 6 premiere reveals that his arrival doesn't exactly go smoothly.

As the first look at the new season shows, Ivar and his depleted band of followers' travels through the snowy land is interrupted when a group of Rus soldiers storm their camp, slaughtering several in the process. When they discover Ivar, who had been hiding in a caravan, they toss him on the ground and probe the man who had sold Ivar out for information on the fallen ruler. Upon learning Ivar allegedly used to be a king despite his current appearances, the Rus soldiers decide to bring him to Kiev.

Although the sneak peek ends there, we know what's waiting for Ivar in Kiev: Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), a ruler so ruthless it will even give Ivar pause (yikes!). With Ivar and Oleg teaming up this season to invade Scandinavia, we can't help but be worried for all our favorites back in Kattegatt.

Vikings returns with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 9/8c on History.