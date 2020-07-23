Amazon dropped the teaser trailer for Gillian Flynn's highly anticipated Utopia at virtual SDCC and it's exactly as head-turning as you'd expect from the writer behind Gone Girl and Sharp Objects.

The series, adapted from a British series of the same name, follows a cohort of diehard fans who met online while discussing their favorite comic Utopia. Over time though, they realize the catastrophic events predicted in comics are slowly coming true in real life. As they begin to investigate, a mysterious woman named Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane) joins their quest, but her secrets might destroy them before they find any real answers. But any kind of world-ending conspiracy that leads to someone as unsettling Dr. Christie (John Cusack) — a man who asks the kind of questions that cult leaders use to lure a hapless flock -- means they have to try.

Utopia also stars Dan Byrd, Ashleigh LaThrop, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon Walton, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith. Amazon has yet to release a premiere date.