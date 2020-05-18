Prepare yourselves, fans of The Umbrella Academy: Netflix announced on Monday that the second season of the superhero drama finally has a premiere date, and it's going to be sooner rather than later. Season 2 will hit Netflix on Friday, July 31, so you can just plan on taking that whole weekend for yourself now.

The announcement came via a socially distanced video of cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min dancing to "I Think We're Alone Now" in their respective homes, before the summer premiere reveal at the end.

When Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, fans were left waiting to find out how far, exactly, the Hargreeves siblings planned to travel back in time after inadvertently causing the apocalypse when they sent asteroids careening toward Earth and destroyed the planet. Season 2 will, hopefully, answer all of our questions and tell us whether their plan actually worked.

Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, July 31.

