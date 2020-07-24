The first season of The Umbrella Academy -- Netflix's kooky time-travel-dysfunctional-superhero mashup that premiered 18 months ago — was such an easy binge that it might be hard to remember everything that went down for the seven Hargreeves siblings who were reluctantly pushed to stop the apocalypse. Never fear, TV Guide is here to help you remember everything that went down so you can be ready to jump back in when Season 2 premieres at the end of July.

Umbrella Academy begins with the story of 43 women who all woke up not pregnant on Oct. 1, 1989, but all had given birth by the end of the day. A mysterious millionaire named Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of those children — Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castaneda), Alison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben (Justin H. Min), and Vanya (Ellen Page) — each of whom grew up to develop special powers. Hargreeves trained them to be a crime-fighting group by the time they were early tweens, but the pressure of having to be heroes and their controlling, unaffectionate father figure led to a schism between the siblings as they got older. They reunited after their father's death, and it only gets weirder from there.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The siblings were in the middle of reconfirming they're better off apart when Five -- the fifth adopted Hargreeve — returns from his misadventures in time travel as a 70-something-old man in a 14-year-old's body and with the news that the world will be ending in eight days. The estranged, reluctant heroes had to find a way to deal with their dysfunction and get their sh-- together in order to stop the apocalypse. Oh, and they had to do it while two very talented agents from The Commission — the omniscient board that maintains the global timeline — were hunting down Five to make sure the team's attempts were not successful. Naturally, the harder they tried to save the world, the closer they got to fulfilling the prophecy for themselves.

TV Guide video producer Tony Maccio breaks down the first season and all of its twists and turns in the video above. It's a great way to get caught up and ready for the upcoming episodes, especially if you don't have time to rewatch the first season, or if you need some help untangling everything you just watched. Again, it only gets weirder from here.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres July 31 on Netflix.