Who's ready to head back to The Twilight Zone? During the CBS All Access presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday, Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content, announced several exciting pieces of casting news that have us more amped than ever for The Twilight Zone Season 2.

Jordan Peele's reboot of the iconic sci-fi anthology series will be getting some very familiar faces in its second season including Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Jimmi Simpson, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Daniel Sunjata, and more. In addition to this exciting casting news, CBS All Access also shared the episodes titles for each actor's appearance (though the following episodes are in no particular order).

First up, an episode titled "Downtime" will star Baccarin and Hale alongside Colman Domingo, and it is written by Peele himself. The next, titled "The Who of You," stars Porter and Sunjata as well as Ethan Embry. An episode titled "A Human Face" stars Elfman, Meloni, and Gevinson, and another, simply titled "8," lists McHale in its cast. The following episode is titled "Among The Untrodden" and introduces actresses Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy. Finally, the last episode listed, titled "Meet in the Middle," stars Simpson and Jacobs.

The upcoming 10-episode second season of The Twilight Zone does not have a premiere date, but it will debut on CBS All Access some time in 2020. The Twilight Zone Season 1 is available to stream on CBS All Access.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

