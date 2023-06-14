Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is only $20 on Digital, Blu-ray Preorders are live

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Paramount

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has given the venerable Transformers franchise yet another win at the box office--it's the franchise's sixth opening weekend at no. 1. And it won't be long until these undisguised robots storm into your living room and take over your home's big screen. You can go ahead and get ready for that day by preordering Rise of the Beasts on 4K Blu-ray or on digital.

There are several editions of the physical home release, the highlight being the 4K Blu-ray steelbook with some truly dope cover art.

There's also a non-steelbook, standard version of the 4K Blu-ray release, along with the regular Blu-ray edition, and a DVD version. Every one of these physical editions of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will include a code for a digital copy.

While the special steelbook cases are often exclusive to a particular retailer--Best Buy, usually--that's not the case with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. That cool steelbook with the special alternate cover art is also available from other stores. You can preorder that 4K Blu-ray steelbook from Walmart as well.

If you're not willing to wait for the disc, or if you're just not into physical media, you can instead preorder the digital release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Amazon Prime Video. At $20, Rise of the Beasts is cheaper than a lot of other major blockbusters on digital.

It's pretty standard for the digital home video release to come first, a month or two after a film hits theaters, with the physical media release coming after that. We don't yet have any release dates for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on home formats yet, though.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.