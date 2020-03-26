Dirty John, USA's thrilling true crime series which began with the story of a man who manipulated a woman out of her money, home, and family, only to be killed by her daughter in a botched extortion attempt, is back with a scintillating trailer for Season 2. In the vein of many anthology series before it, Dirty John will no longer focus on the sordid tale of Debra Newell (Connie Britton) and John Meehan (Eric Bana), but it will instead tell a brand new story of heartbreak and crime.

Season 2 takes us into the lives of Betty and Dan Broderick (played by Amanda Peet and Christian Slater respectively) as their marriage spirals downward into double homicide, a story which was dubbed by Oprah Winfrey as one of "America's messiest divorces."

Season 2 is set in both the '60s and '80s and tracks what at first looks like a happy marriage, until Dan begins an affair with a woman 20 years his junior at his prestigious law firm. After decades of sacrifice building and maintaining their home, Debra finally begins to fight for herself. Like she says in the trailer, "I would have been treated better if I had been a dog serving my master. I'm amazed it only took one bullet to kill Dan Broderick."

There's no word on a premiere date yet, but it looks like Betty's story will be just as mesmerizing as Debra's.

Dirty John Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.