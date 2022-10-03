Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on BET Plus, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire TV, & More — Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Preview

Happy Monday! With Amazon's massive Prime Early Access Sale coming up next week (AKA Prime Day in October), we're on the look out for early deals across the retail giant's website. You're welcome!

We gathered the best early preview deals on all things streaming and home entertainment gear. In fact, we found an amazing deal on BET+. You can score the Prime Video channel add-on for just $1/mo. for three months, that's a whopping 90 percent savings! Now you have no excuse to find something new to watch.

Sit back and relax. We got you covered for the best Prime Early Access Sale preview deals Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with some of these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best Prime Early Access Sale preview deals, below:

BET Plus

Regular price: $10/mo.

$10/mo. Sale price: $1/mo. for three months

Want to watch All The Queen's Men, The Black Hamptons, Pulse, and other hit movies and TV shows? Amazon has BET+ (via Prime Video) on sale for just $1/mo. for three months, or $9/mo. off its regular price. After the three discounted months, the subscription price goes back up to $10/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the end of the three months.

This promo expires at the end of the day on October 9.

Fire TV Stick

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $20 (all-time lowest price ever)

Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon has the Fire TV Stick on sale for $20, or half off its list price. This is the retail giant's entry-level streaming device, which features instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and many other services, while its included remote comes with Alexa for easy voice search and hands-free navigation.

Fire 7

Regular price: $60

$60 Sale price: $45 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $45 (was $60) at Amazon, the Fire 7 mini-tablet is the retail giant's latest tablet with a new design and seven-inch display. It runs FireOS for smooth use with access to the Amazon Appstore to download hundreds upon hundreds of apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and much more. The mini-tablet also comes with 16GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 1TB via microCD card) and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Not bad for just $45!

Fire TV Cube



Regular price: $120

$120 Sale price: $60 (all-time lowest price ever)

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's most powerful and speediest streaming device and it's on sale for $60, or half off its list price. It has access to Netflix, Peacock, AMC+, and more, while the cube is powerful enough to stream 4K Ultra HD video to a 4K TV. The streamer can also be the centerpiece of your home entertainment center via Alexa voice assistant.

Kindle Paperwhite



Regular price: $140

$140 Sale price: $100 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $100, or $40 off its list price -- that's a nearly 30 percent savings. This e-reader features adjustable brightness, so you can read indoors or outdoors (even in sunlight), while it can store thousands of e-books, magazines, comic books, Audible audiobooks, and more. The Kindle Paperwhite also has a battery life of up to a whopping 10 weeks per charge -- that's weeks and not hours.

Want more deals? Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is coming. Get the details here.