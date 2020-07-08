After years of wondering whether The 100 would ever get its prequel spin-off, the backdoor pilot for this potential new series has finally arrived! And TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at the end of the world!

This potential spin-off is set 97 years before the events of The 100 pilot, when the nuclear bombs A.L.I.E. (Erica Cerra) launched first went off, seemingly killing everyone not locked in a secret, underground bunker. The Second Dawn cult, led by Bill Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson), survived the blast, but as we see in this sneak peek, not everyone inside was happy to let those still above ground die.

This short clip shows new characters Callie (Iola Evans) and August (Leo Howard) breaking ranks and attempting to open the hatch door to let others into the bunker. We're not sure what we're more floored by — that Trikru was actually some kind of protest organization before Praimfaya, or that the spin-off's would-be protagonist, Callie, is actually Cadogan's daughter!

You can expect plenty more surprises from this backdoor pilot and a whole lot of answers about how the Grounder civilization really began. Jason Rothenberg told TV Guide that this episode (and potential new series) will provide some cool history-based Easter eggs that will be fun for The 100 fans to look out for but won't leave new fans reeling either.

"To use a weird metaphor, we've tasted the fruit, and now we're planting the seeds," Jason Rothenberg told TV Guide. "The idea of where the Grounder language came from... like all of these stories, the 100-years-later versions of these stories were told, and now we're sort of getting to the history. I think [it's] cool because you don't have to know what happened afterwards to go for the ride this time. You don't need to be a fan of the original to watch the show and go for this ride. I think it'll bring, ideally of course, new fans to the original once they did start to take this story in."

Can you imagine how trippy it would be watching this entire prequel series and then starting The 100 for the first time?

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.