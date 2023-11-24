These Celebrity-Endorsed Products Are Marked Way Down for Black Friday

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There's an impossible number of deals to sort through during this year's various Black Friday sales, which have somehow been going on for weeks now, and it can be tough to even know where to start when you're casually browsing. Fortunately, we've got celebrities to help us out--our editors have assembled a list of products endorsed by celebrities that have received some great discounts for Black Friday. Check it out.

6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set

This set of high-end cookware is endorsed by Gordon Ramsay and Oprah, and this Black Friday you can save hundreds of dollars on it. Plus, you can add on a $180 13-inch griddle for just $30 as part of this sale--that's pretty ridiculous.

Marco Almond Rainbow Knife Set

Selena Gomez used this dazzling 14-piece set of kitchen knives from well-regarded kitchen utensil company Marco Almond on her cooking show. These knives, with their shimmering prismatic blades, are both gorgeous and eye-catching--and they're sure to inspire conversation as well. And for Black Friday you can grab this set for just $53--that's a huge discount off the $90 retail price.

Allbirds sneakers

These comfortable and sustainable sneakers are quite popular with a number of Hollywood celebrities who are frequently spotted wearing this brand of shoes, like Ben Affleck, Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Garner, Sophie Turner, Mila Kunis, Matthew McConaughey, and more. During this sale, Allbirds sneakers are marked down by as much as 70%, though most of the deals are closer to 30% off.

Yellowstone cookbook

Believe it or not, Gator on Yellowstone--he who prepares all the meals for the Dutton family at the Yellowstone Ranch on the hit series--is also a chef in real life. Naturally, Gabriel "Gator" Gilbeau is taking advantage of the show's success with Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook. This book features recipes for meals that Gator has served on the show, most of which probably didn't actually get eaten because the Duttons are always fighting and storming out of the room during meals. Hopefully you won't have that problem when you make these recipes, though. The Yellowstone cookbook is available for just $21 during Black Friday.

The apron from The Bear (or pretty close)

If you love The Bear on FX and want to bring some of that Original Beef feel to your own kitchen, you can snatch up one of these classy aprons from Hedley & Bennett, which are extremely similar to the one that Carmy wears on the show. The restaurant-standard French Blue, which is Carmy's shade, is available here--though it's popular and might sell out--and there are also a ton of other shades to choose from that might suit you better. These are available on Amazon or from Hedley & Bennett directly.

YETI water bottles, thermoses, coolers, and more

The YETI brand of outdoor drinkware and related accessories--a favorite of late night host Jimmy Fallon--offers great products for folks who love to spend time outside, but even introverted homebodies need a good-quality insulated water bottle that keeps your beverage at the temperature it belongs at. Fortunately for you, everything YETI is on sale on Amazon for Black Friday, with most of the company's items going for 30% off.

Ray-Ban sunglasses

Everybody loves the popular sunglasses brand Ray-Ban, and celebrities are no exception--Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Emily Ratajkowski, among others, have all been spotted wearing a pair. And now they're more affordable than ever thanks to Black Friday--all Ray-Ban sunglasses on Amazon are at least 30% off, with some pairs offering higher discounts.

Peloton stationary bike

The high-tech, premium Peloton indoor bike is beloved by folks such as Megan Rapinoe, Miley Cyrus, and Hugh Jackman. It sports a 24-inch screen for accompanying fitness lessons or just watching TV. Peloton is basically the Holy Grail of stationary bikes. But that means this thing ain't cheap. Fortunately, you can save a nice chunk of change on a new Peloton for Black Friday, because Amazon's got the original Peloton bike selling for 24% off its list price--that's a savings for $350. Not bad at all.

