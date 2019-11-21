Getting a tattoo is a milestone experience for most people, but Jeff Goldblum is not most people. Instead, his milestone was tattooing a fan for his Disney+ series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode, Goldblum gets under the skin of the tattoo community by getting a hands-on lesson on how to tattoo someone — and then he full-on tattoos a fan, Dr. Blobner, right then and there! Talk about learning on the fly... We guess even if he'd made a major (and permanent) mistake, it's still a pretty awesome story. "So this one time, Jeff Goldblum was tattooing my leg..." Yeah, you could definitely pull that out at parties.

This week's episode, aptly titled "Tattoos," was filmed at one of the largest tattoo conventions in the world, where Goldblum dove headfirst into the world of passionate and eccentric artists who make up the tattoo community. In particular, it will highlight a Hawaiian tattoo master who has saved an ancient tradition.

