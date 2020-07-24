While The Walking Dead TV series has become its own universe, with three different shows, it's all based on the amazing comic book series written by Robert Kirkman with art by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. However, there is another adaptation of Kirkman's comic books coming to the small screen, and that's Invincible. During the Robert Kirkman at Home panel for Comic-Con@Home, the creator revealed a slew of people who have been cast on the show.

The upcoming Amazon Prime animated series will obviously feature the Guardians of the Globe, the superhero team. And there are some Walking Dead actors who will make the jump to this new series that were announced during the Kirkman panel. This includes Khary Payton (Ezekiel) as Black Samson, Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha) as Green Ghost, Lauren Cohan (Maggie) as War Woman, Chad Coleman (Tyreese) as Martian Man, Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) as Red Rush, Lennie James (Morgan) as Darkwing, and Ross Marquand (Aaron) as The Immortal & Aquarius.

They'll join the central cast of the Grayson family, which you can see below.

Current Invincible cast:

Steven Yeun - Mark Grayson

J.K. Simmons - Nolan Grayson

Sandra Oh - Debbie Grayson

Zachary Quinto - Robot

Additionally, Kirkman said that the TV series will move faster than the comic book, but he won't say specifically what the first season will cover. "I will say we will be starting at the beginning," Kirkman explained. "So there's not any kind of time jumps. We're not gonna start in the middle of the series or anything like that. But we'll be going from there. We will be moving at a faster clip than the comic book did. So at the end of the eight episode, we will be--I would say--long past the eighth comic book issue.

The Invincible comic ran for 144 issues kicking off in 2003 and running to 2018. The series followed a teenager named Mark Grayson who is the son of Omni-Man--the world's greatest superhero. Mark quickly learns he has superpowers of his own and takes on the moniker of Invincible. From there, the story goes to incredible places with lots of twists and turns, which we will not spoil here--because you should read it.

While the book was known as a breath of fresh air to the superhero genre--as it's a mature series and doesn't pull its punches--one of the things it's best known for is the art, from Cory Walker for one arc and Ryan Ottley for the rest of the series. The art is violent, bloody, and one of the few superhero comics around that isn't afraid to get into the brutality of battle, as you won't see someone's intestines getting pulled from their body in a Marvel or DC comic book.

At this time, Amazon Prime's Invincible animated series does not have a release date.

This article was originally published on TV Guide sister site GameSpot.com.