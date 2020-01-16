Now Playing Watch This Next: 4 Shows Like The Boys

While we're all eagerly awaiting Season 2 of Amazon's The Boys, the show's creator, Eric Kripke, is already hard at work brainstorming for Season 3. And those brainstorms just so happen to include The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Morgan, who played the Winchester family patriarch on Kripke's other hit show, Supernatural, shared his love of The Boys this week, tweeting, "LOVE @TheBoysTV CANT WAIT FOR SEASON 2!!! @antonystarr @KarlUrban I'll go play with that gang anytime. @therealKripke knows."

On Thursday, Kripke retweeted his old Supernatural pal, actually inviting him to take part in Season 3. "Thanks @JDMorgan for spreading #TheBoys gospel! I'll make you a deal. Season 3. I'll write it, and if you're avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother. #SPNReunion #TheBoystv @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #SPNFamily."

The lovefest went on with Morgan's response: "In a heartbeat!"

This is obviously by no means a binding legal contract, but it does give us hope not only that The Boys will be back for Season 3, but that it might also feature a visit from a super-powered character played by Morgan! For now, we'll settle for waiting for Season 2, which wrapped filming in Nov. 2019.

The Boys Season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.