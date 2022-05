Jason Bateman, Ozark Netflix

Call it Blue Magic. It's Tuesday, May 10, and Ozark continues its reign in the top spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list. The second half of the final season of Netflix's most popular crime drama series has been No. 1 since it was released on April 29. No. 2 is Welcome to Eden, a sexy sci-fi social thriller from Spain. No. 3 is the final season of Grace and Frankie, Netflix's longest running show, followed by the docuseries Meltdown: Three Mile Island, about America's worst nuclear accident, at No. 4. Rounding out the top 5 is reality hit Selling Sunset. And after a few days off, Netflix's most consistently popular show among the 6-18 month demographic, Cocomelon, is back on the list. Death, taxes, and Cocomelon.

For fans of: The color blue, money laundering | Is it good?: It is the perfect show for people who love this type of show

Jason Bateman plays a normal-seeming guy who moves his family to the Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. It's Netflix's blue-tinted answer to Breaking Bad, and the second half of the final season is here. Will the Byrdes finally get their wings clipped? (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The Fyre Festival, sci-fi mysteries on an island | Is it good?: They just keep making the same show over and over

In this Spanish sci-fi thriller, a group of sexy young influencers go to a beautiful tropical island for a rave, where they drink a mysterious drink. They wake up the next morning, everyone else is gone, and they're trapped in a fortress, being monitored by a drone, and getting recruited into a cult. We're getting uncomfortable flashbacks to The I-Land, maybe the worst Netflix show of all time. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

Netflix's longest-running original (it premiered in 2015 and is ending with 94 episodes, more than any other scripted Netflix series), Grace and Frankie follows the two titular women, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as they embark on new lives when their husbands come out as gay and partner up together. There's an Odd Couple vibe as Grace (Fonda) is a no-nonsense cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a hippie artist, which only cements their friendship beyond the sitcom-setup bond. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

4. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

For fans of: Nuclear disasters | Is it good?: It's really interesting

Nothing is immune from becoming a Netflix true crime docuseries, including the worst nuclear accident in American history. Meltdown: Three Mile Island, which seems like Netflix's attempt to get its own version of HBO's Chernobyl (but without Jared Harris), goes behind the 1979 disaster at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island, where a reactor went into partial meltdown. The four-part documentary features interviews with insiders like the chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as people from the surrounding community, who dig into the controversies and ongoing impact of the disaster. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Luxury real estate, workplace gossip | Is it good?: It's pretty addictive

The reality series about the personal and professional lives of a group of conflict-addicted high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles is back for Season 5, and the drama is just as messy as ever. This season, breakout star Chrishell Strause is dating Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the business. Scandal!!! This remains Netflix's answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as good as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its third season, but in any case, it's already back for a fourth. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Also, Baby Spice and Scary Spice are competing under their own catfish profile this season. Sure, why not? (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 8) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Cute baby animals awwww | Is it good?: Of course!

Just a nature documentary about baby animals of many different species having fun and facing challenges. It's wholesome infotainment for the whole family. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Austin Powers, incessant poop jokes | Is it good?: It's very bad, but if you like extremely juvenile humor, you'll laugh

You would think Netflix would hype creator Mike Myers' first starring role in well over a decade, but if you watch The Pentaverate, you'll understand why they're burying it — it's not good. The jokes are crass and intentionally dumb. It's bad, but I enjoyed it once I got on its 12-year-old-boy wavelength, and you might too if you missed Mike Myers' silly, costume-based sense of humor. Myers plays many, many roles in this comedy about a journalist working to expose the titular conspiracy, a group of five men who have been secretly influencing world affairs since the Middle Ages. (Yesterday's rank: 9)