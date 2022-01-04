Ralph Macchio and Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai Netflix

If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Tuesday, Jan. 4 is Cobra Kai, the incredibly popular Karate Kid sequel series, which just returned for a fourth season. No. 2 is Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Stay Close, a thriller limited series starring Cush Jumbo. The Witcher is at No. 3. Queer Eye, which is somehow in its sixth season already, is at No. 4. And Season 2 of the polarizing romantic comedy Emily in Paris rounds out the top 5. The only changes from yesterday's list are at the bottom, with some shuffling happening in the 8 and 9 spots and The Thundermans replacing Maid at No. 10.

But just because people watch a show, it doesn't always mean it's good. We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list and help you figure out what's actually good and which shows are not. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, Jan. 4







For fans of: '80s nostalgia, well-choreographed karate scenes | Is it good?: It's pretty delightful

Originally a YouTube series, Cobra Kai — now in its fourth season after being rescued by Netflix — is the continuation of the Karate Kid film series that you didn't know you needed. The twist here is that it's mostly told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life never really recovered after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) crane-kicked his nose to the other side of his face. In Season 4, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos team up to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Netflix thrillers like The Stranger | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

Adaptations of novels by the mystery thriller writer Harlan Coben are a genre unto themselves on Netflix — Stay Close is the fourth in two years — and they're reliably entertaining yarns with multiple twists you never see coming. Stay Close stars The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo as a woman whose sordid past comes back to threaten her new life, and she has to take desperate measures to protect her family. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Henry Cavill, serious fantasy | Is it good?: Yes

This epic fantasy series is one of Netflix's biggest. So big, in fact, that the first season, which came out two years ago, cracked the Top 10 last month as fans prepared for the release of Season 2. And now that Season 2 is out, it's going to stay on Netflix's TV list until Henry Cavill's real hair is that long and white and he doesn't have to wear a wig anymore. If you're looking for other great fantasy shows like The Witcher, check out this list. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Crying your eyes out | Is it good: The formula is a little stale, but it still works very well

Queer Eye, the hit lifestyle makeover series, is back for its sixth season. This time, the Fab Five heads to Texas, where they help a new crop of struggling people become the best version of themselves. Tears will inevitably be shed as these nice people's lives improve. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)









For fans of: Fashion!, being exasperated | Is it good: We wouldn't go that far

Emily in Paris (and you gotta say it like it rhymes), who haunts the dreams of actual Parisians, is back on the streets of Paris like some kind of colorfully dressed cryptid. The new episodes kick off where Season 1 left off, with the titular American in Paris getting herself into a love triangle after sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which puts her in a tight spot with Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu! Read our review. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: True crime, 1970s New York City | Is it good: It's serviceable

This true crime docuseries — a followup to last year's Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — tells the story of serial killer Richard Cottingham, who preyed on sex workers in the New York area in the '70s and '80s, including a particularly infamous crime in the then-seedy area that gives the show its title. The show is not particularly revelatory or thoughtful, but true crime fans may find it engrossing. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies







7. The Queen of Flow

For fans of: Revenge, reggaeton, shows with A LOT of episodes | Is it good?: It's sexy, soapy fun

This Colombian telenovela — which clocks in at a staggering 80+ episodes per season — is as dramatic as they come: After being falsely imprisoned for the murder of her family, a reggaeton singer seeks justice against the men who framed her. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







9. The Silent Sea

For fans of: Outer space horror, worrying about climate change | Is it good?: Yeah

This Korean sci-fi thriller follows what's supposed to be a routine mission to the moon that turns out to be anything but. It's set in a near future where water on Earth is scarce, and the crew is sent to retrieve samples from the remnants of a lunar base where an experiment to find water on the moon tragically failed a few years prior, killing everyone at the station. If you've seen Alien or any of its descendants, you can kinda guess where this is headed. But The Silent Sea's themes of climate change and economic inequality make it relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: The Incredibles, Nickelodeon's brand of comedy | Is it good?: The kid will probably think so

This Nickelodeon show is pretty much just a live-action Incredibles in that it's about a family of superheroes trying to blend in with society. That it! We've seen it before, but who cares? This is a show for children. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)



