CBS All Access has revealed the first trailer for its new series adaptation of The Stand, which arrives on the streaming service on Thursday, Dec. 17. The Stand adapts Stephen King's bestselling fiction novel of the same name, which follows a group of people who survive a global outbreak of a virus called Captain Trips, after it wipes out more than 99 percent of the population of Earth.

The series features James Marsden as Stu Redman, a man who becomes a leader of the survivors' group after linking up with a very old soothsayer named Mother Abagail (portrayed by Whoopi Goldberg). Their attempt to establish a new peaceful civilization in Boulder, Colorado, is threatened, however, when the supernatural villain Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) assembles his own team of malicious minions in Las Vegas and plots to destroy the Free Zone. The teaser trailer offers our first look at both the heroes and villains of the story.

The Stand was created by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell and also stars Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, and Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Kat McNamara as Julie Lawry, Eion Bailey as Teddy Weizak, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Ellis, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

The Stand will be available to stream on CBS All Access Thursday, Dec. 17, with new episodes dropping weekly