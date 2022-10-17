Join or Sign In
The Rehearsal is easily one of the best shows of 2022, and it's also unlike anything else you'll watch on TV this year. Nathan Fielder's series initially claimed to be about helping people plan for "life's biggest moments" by guiding them through lengthy, disorienting, and hyperrealistic trial runs, and then it became about... a bunch of other stuff. And it inspired a lot of internet discourse. (The sign of a true hit these days.) Ahead of the Season 1 finale, HBO went ahead and confirmed the series will return for Season 2.
We know next to nothing about The Rehearsal Season 2 at the moment, but we'll be updating this post as more information comes out. Until then, make sure to study up on the Fielder Method to pass the time.
We currently have no idea when to expect The Rehearsal Season 2. Fielder is famously secretive about the details and development of his projects, and when HBO announced the renewal news, there was no release date to go along with it.
But there was a poster that we can spend the hiatus theorizing about. Who is that woman? Where exactly are she and Fielder? Are any of these questions actually important? This seems like a case for Reddit.
The Rehearsal Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.