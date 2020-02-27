Nearly two decades after their debut on the Disney Channel, the Prouds are staging the ultimate family reunion. Disney+ has given the greenlight to a revival of The Proud Family with the original voice cast, and you won't have to wait too long to see what the beloved animated family has been up to in the time they've been away. TV Guide has learned that production on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently underway.

Creator Bruce W. Smith and showrunner Ralph Farquhar are reteaming with executive producer Calvin Brown Jr. to bring the Prouds back to the small screen. "In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us," Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement.

The story will pick up with average teen Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her delightfully eccentric family made up of parents Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Trudy (Paula Jai Parker ), twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, grandmother Suga Mama (Jo Marie Payton), and Suga Mama's four-legged sidekick Puff.

Plus, Penny's loyal crew including Dijonay Jones (Karen Malina White), LaCienega Boulevardez (Alisa Reyes), and Zoey Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye) are also set to return, along with Cedric the Entertainer's showboating Uncle Bobby Proud.

The first two seasons of The Proud Family are currently streaming on Disney+.