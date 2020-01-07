You might have to play along to find out who's hiding beneath those crazy costumes on The Masked SingerSeason 3, but the first celebrity guest star has just been announced. Fox revealed on Tuesday that Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx will be joining the panelist lineup for The Masked Singer's Season 3 premiere on Sunday, Feb. 2, following Super Bowl LIV. Foxx will join host Nick Cannon and returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke for the new round of guessing games as Group A, one of three groups of six lined up for the season, begins the first leg of the competition.

The Masked Singer's second episode will then return to its normal time slot on Wednesday, Feb. 5 for the second of three consecutive episodes devoted to whittling down Group A. Groups B and C will then follow before the final nine masked contestants from all three groups come together to battle it out for the Golden Mask Trophy.

Season 3's costumes will include the Robot, the Frog, the Banana, the Mouse, Miss Monster, and the Llama, among others. And, if you're already ready to assemble your evidence board, Fox has revealed a few key details about the newest crop of contestants; between them, the 18 contestants in The Masked Singer Season 3 have a whopping 69 Grammys, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hundreds of tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Masked Singer Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 10:30/9:30c before moving to its regular time slot on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8/7c.

Jame Foxx, Beat Shazam Photo: Jesse Giddings

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)