What's the only thing better than back-to-back episodes of The Masked Singer? Back-to-back episodes of The Masked Singer that include a holiday special, of course!

Fox announced on Tuesday that The Masked Singer will be airing two nights in a row on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 11. The downside to this double dose of episodes is that multiple contestants will be eliminated that week, but hey, at least we get a bunch of unmaskings?

On Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8/7c, the six finalists will compete, and one celebrity will be unmasked. The semi-finals will follow the next night on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8/7c in a "Merry Maskmas!" holiday-themed episode, where two celebs will be unmasked.

Finally, the two-hour season finale of The Masked Singer will air on its normal night, Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8/7c.

Santa is definitely coming early for fans of the silliest singing competition on television!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.