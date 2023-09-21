The Making of The Wheel of Time Season 2's Stunts

When it comes to action scenes in The Wheel of Time Season 2, no two are the same. That's because the characters — and trust us when we say there are many, many characters — use different kinds of skills in battle. Some, like the Aes Sedai, are proficient in channeling the One Power. Others are just beginning to use it — yes we're looking at you, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski). And of course, there are fighters like Lan (Daniel Henney) who are most comfortable with good old-fashioned swords.

TV Guide visited the set of the Prime Video drama in August and got a breakdown of how exactly the action scenes are designed (watch the video above). Stunt Coordinator Jan Petrina walked us through everything from the brainstorming process to the trainings. He also discussed how the team keeps actors safe.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 is available to stream.