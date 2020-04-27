For months now, we've been wondering when the rest of the characters on The Flash were going to realize that the Iris (Candice Patton) they've been living with isn't the real deal. Finally, it looks like Westallen's recent breakup is going to force Barry (Grant Gustin) into discovering the truth, even if that truth is awful.

Iris first got pulled into the Mirrorverse at the end of Episode 10. The version of her that came back out has questionable loyalties and has been acting super strange, but not many people have seemed to notice — she made Barry a delicious breakfast, how was that not a huge red flag?! Now though, showrunner Eric Wallace says the jig is nearly up and that might be bad news for everyone.

"You've seen the preview for this week. I'm sure Barry's gonna figure out the truth this week, and boy are there huge, epic consequences," Wallace told TV Guide. As for what those consequences would be for Barry and Iris' relationship though, it doesn't sound like we should be too worried. "Let's just say the love that Barry and Iris have is so strong, it literally transcends boundaries, even dimensions. That means sometimes you don't have to be in the same room to work together to defeat the bad guys."

We think we just heard a thousand Westallen shippers sigh in relief!

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Nevertheless, there are still a lot of obstacles in Barry's way if he wants to get his wife back. One of them is the fact that his speed is reaching critically low levels, and without the artificial speed force they're hoping to build, he could lose his speed before he gets the opportunity to save Iris. We haven't seen too much movement on that storyline lately, but that might change in this week's episode.

"In many ways, we don't realize that yet, but Eva McCulloch, in some ways, is different from every adversary that the Flash has ever faced," Wallace said. "Because if you think about it, moving in the Mirrorverse and moving at the speed of light means you're super-fast yourself. What does that mean for The Flash? I think what Barry's going to find out is that Eva's going to be a little harder to catch when she eventually tries to accomplish her goal, which is killing her husband... There's a reason why Eva is in the mirrorverse and why Blackhole and Eva were chosen as kind of our — I won't even call them villains. I'll call them co-adversaries because Eva's not really that bad. She's kind of OK, she's just a little misguided. And it all does eventually tie into the artificial speed force, which they're trying to build. And in fact, you get your first glimpse of it [this week.] You'll get your first glimpse of their progress for Team Flash on the artificial Speed Force."

It sure sounds like the Mirrorverse — and even Blackhole — could end up actually being helpful to Barry's quest to create a new Speed Force.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.