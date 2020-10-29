If you want to get a head start on giving yourself something to look forward to in the new year, The CW is here to provide. The network's early 2021 lineup is already pretty stacked with your favorite shows and highly anticipated new series.

Batwoman, which comes back for Season 2 with Javicia Leslie officially stepping in to replace Ruby Rose's Kate Kane as the titular hero, will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 17. Just a few days later, Riverdale returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, while Charmed is set to premiere its third season on Sunday, Jan. 24. The Flash is back for Season 7 on Tuesday, Feb. 23, leading into the series premiere of the new Arrowverse spin-off Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. And for any members of the Supernatural fam still in mourning in January, you'll be able to see Jared Padalecki starring in the new series Walker when it premieres on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Check out The CW's winter 2021 premiere dates below. New shows are in ALL CAPS.

Friday, Jan. 8

8/7c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30/7:30c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9/8c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Sunday, Jan. 10

8/7c: Critics Choice Super Awards

Tuesday, Jan. 12

8/7c: Two Sentence Horror Stories

8:30/7:30c: Two Sentence Horror Stories

9/8c: TRICKSTER

Sunday, Jan. 17

8/7c: Batwoman

Monday, Jan. 18

8/7c: All American

Wednesday, Jan. 20

8/7c: Riverdale

9/8c: Nancy Drew

Thursday, Jan. 21

8/7c: WALKER

9/8c: Legacies

Sunday, Jan. 24

9/8c: Charmed

Monday, Feb. 8

8/7c: All American

9/8c: Black Lightning

Tuesday, Feb. 23

8/7c: The Flash

9/8c: SUPERMAN & LOIS