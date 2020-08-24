Showtime's buzzy boomer-bait limited series The Comey Rule is coming next month, and the cable network has released the first full trailer, which gives us the best look yet at Brendan Gleeson's interpretation of Donald Trump. It's quite an impression, with Gleeson nailing the president's tone and cadence but retaining his own signature softness on consonants. It's pretty unsettling.

The Comey Rule is based on former FBI director James Comey's memoir A Higher Loyalty, and dramatizes the turbulent few months from Comey announcing an investigation into Hillary Clinton's email servers — one of the main events that tipped the 2016 election in Trump's favor — to the beginnings of the Russiagate investigation and Trump's extraordinary demands of loyalty from Comey, that culminated in Comey resigning from the FBI. In the show, Comey is played by Jeff Daniels in full "my greatest flaw is that I care about justice too damn much" mode. Does Comey deserve a heroic miniseries? No. Will this political show make anyone think differently about what happened or sway how they're going to vote in 2020? No. Are we curious to see what Trump tweets about Gleeson's portrayal of him? Yes, though we wish we weren't.

The limited series is written and directed by Captain Phillips' Billy Ray, and features a prestigious cast including Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper.

The Comey Rule airs in two parts on Sunday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 28 on Showtime.