We can finally breathe a sigh of relief after The Chi's tense Season 3 finale last month. Showtime has officially picked up the drama for Season 4.

Season 3 ended on a bittersweet note with the neighborhood honoring Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), who was murdered shortly after he found redemption by saving Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) from her captors. Outside of mourning her hero, Keisha also made the difficult decision to keep the baby she's carrying as a result of being raped while she was kidnapped. So even though we got a vow renewal for Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) and an ultra-romantic moment between Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) and Jemma (Judae'a Brown), there's still obviously a lot of drama and a lot of unanswered questions heading into the new season.

"This show has definitely taken me on a journey," said series creator and executive producer Lena Waithe in a statement. "One of learning, healing, and growth. I didn't know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic. I still can't believe our numbers are up by double digits! The Chi is a team effort, and I'm grateful to continue this journey with such an amazing group of people."

Showtime confirmed that The Chi saw a double-digit increase in viewership numbers in the latest season and doubled its audience on streaming platforms. The series is now available to stream on Showtime.