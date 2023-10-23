Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, and Imogen Waterhouse, The Buccaneers Apple TV+

If you're looking for a show to fill the Bridgerton void, The Buccaneers could be the answer! Apple TV+'s eight-episode drama, which premieres Nov. 8, is an adaptation of award-winning author Edith Wharton's unfinished last novel. Think Bridgerton if Americans were at the center of the story instead.

Developed by creator/showrunner Katherine Jakeways, the series follows a group of young, ambitious, and new-moneyed Americans, led by The Society's Kristine Frøseth, 13 Reasons Why's Alisha Boe, and Jessie's Josie Totah, who make waves as they enter the 1870s London scene, disrupting the rules and traditions of Victorian England. They've been sent over the Atlantic in order to land husbands and titles, but they have other things on their mind than just getting hitched.

With The Buccaneers coming soon, here's everything you need to know about the series, including the source material it was inspired from, the ensemble cast, and the Bridgerton-esque plot.

The Buccaneers release date

The Buccaneers premieres Wednesday, Nov. 8 on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will premiere that day, followed by new episodes weekly.

How many episodes of The Buccaneers will there be?

There will be eight total episodes in the first season of The Buccaneers. The season finale is scheduled for Dec. 13.

What is The Buccaneers about?

The Buccaneers puts an American lens on the Bridgerton world. Written by Jakeways, the story kicks off when a group of young, wealthy American heiresses from New York arrive in England for debutante season, shaking up 19th century London society "as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition," according to Apple TV+'s official synopsis.

Initially sent to London to find husbands when their marriage prospects become limited in the U.S. (and to rescue financially-failing British estates), the five women — Nan (Froseth), Conchita (Boe), Mabel (Totah), Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag), and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) — discover they want a lot more out of life than simply saying "I do."

The Buccaneers trailer

Apple TV+ released the official trailer on Oct. 4 and it has just about everything you'd want in a juicy 19th century corset drama: love triangles, good-looking men, and lots of extravagant parties.

What's the story behind the source material?

Wharton was an author and designer who won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1921 for The Age of Innocence. She died of a stroke in August 1937, and left her final work, The Buccaneers, unfinished. The incomplete novel was published a year later in 1938.

Decades later, writer Marion Mainwaring finished The Buccaneers based on Wharton's outline, which was then published in 1993. It was adapted into a BBC miniseries in 1995 that starred Carla Gugino, Alison Elliot, Mira Sorvino, and Rya Kihlsted.

The Buccaneers cast



Christina Hendricks may be the most familiar name in the Buccaneers ensemble. But fans of The Society, 13 Reasons Why, and Saved by the Bell should recognize Frøseth, Boe, and Totah, respectively.

Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George

Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson

Josie Totah as Mabel Elsmworth

Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elsmworth

Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George

Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George

Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable

Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable

Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel

Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte

Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown

Which artists will be featured on The Buccaneers soundtrack?

It's all about girl power. Stella Mozgawa, drummer of the Australian band Warpaint, oversaw the series' needle drops and is credited as the main producer of the soundtrack. The trailer is highlighted by Olivia Rodrigo's "all-american bitch," along with Miya Folick's "What We Wanna."

When the series drops, expect songs from Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, and Brandi Carlile, to play a significant role. There will also be original music from artists like Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, and Danielle Ponder.

Where can I watch The Buccaneers?

The first three episodes of The Buccaneers drop Wednesday, Nov. 8 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through Dec. 13.