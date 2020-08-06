Do you want to get a Season 3 of The Boys? Then wear a f---ing mask.

The Boys and the Supes from Amazon's hit series The Boys are actually teaming up for once for a very special reason. The cast banded together to create a PSA video about COVID-19, and they clearly didn't feel the need to play nice about asking fans to wear their masks.

Actors Antony Starr and Aya Cash ordered fans to wear their f---ing masks, while Karl Urban explained that by doing so, "You will help stop the transmission of this nasty f---ing disease."

"You want a The Boys Season 3?" added Jack Quaid. "They're not gonna let us shoot unless we get the numbers down."

Special message from the cast of #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/roMTw1S0gY — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) August 6, 2020

The callouts didn't stop there though! We also got a special message from Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko, about the bad rap her name is getting these days. In case you didn't know, Karen has become the catchall name for obnoxious (and usually white) women, who get caught on video screaming about refusing to wear masks, calling the cops on Black people, or just generally being heinous and unbearable in public.

"And all the Karens out there," Fukuhara said, "Stop giving us a bad name and put on your f---ing mask."

A PSA that's helpful and also extremely on-brand for this series? Yes, please!

The Boys Season 2 premieres Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime.