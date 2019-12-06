At the end of The Blacklist's last episode, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) captured the real(?) Ilya Koslov (Brett Cullen), Rostova's childhood friend who helped her escape all her various pursuers after she killed the real Raymond Reddington. We were told that Red (James Spader) was Ilya Koslov, who took the real Raymond Reddington's identity and appearance through extensive plastic surgery, but that's not actually true. But in Friday's episode, "Orion Relocation Services," we'll find out the truth about Ilya Koslov... or at least as close to the truth as we get on The Blacklist.

This clip starts where the previous episode left off, when a mysterious associate of Rostova's told Koslov that they were going to have a look at his memories. Here, we see him putting Koslov under some kind of hypnosis, guiding him into his subconscious back to 1991, when he learned that Katarina Rostova was still alive. As he goes deeper, a figure emerges: It's young Ilya Koslov (Gabriel Mann), previously seen in last season's "Rassvet." We're getting another mythology-deepening flashback episode. And it will set up next week's fall finale, which bears a very important title: "Katarina Rostova (#3)."

