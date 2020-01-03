Real Bachelor fans know that the show is only a small percentage of the Bachelor experience. The real show is on Instagram, where the characters we meet on ABC become real people. And now, with Peter Weber's season of upon us, we're being introduced to a whole new crop of aspiring influencers to follow. Here are the Instagram accounts for the contestants on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Who will be the first contestant to reach a million followers? Whose problematic past posts will come back to haunt them? Who will get into an inscrutable feud with someone else from the show that Reddit sleuths will try to reconstruct in threads that make you say "I don't know how they have the time or energy for this, but God bless."



Follow now, so you can be in the loop later.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Stitcher/Google Play/iHeartRadio/TuneIn

Peter Weber

Age: 28

Hometown: Westlake Village, CA

Instagram: @pilot_pete

Alayah Benavidez

Age: 24

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Instagram: @alayahbenavidez







Alexa Caves

Age: 27

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Instagram: @alexaraecaves







Avonlea Elkins

Age: 27

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

Instagram: @a.v.o.n.l.e.a







Courtney Perry

Age: 26

Hometown: Venice, FL

Instagram: @_courtneyperry_

Deandra Kanu

Age: 23

Hometown: Plano, TX

Instagram: @deandrakanu

Eunice Cho

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Instagram: @euniceashlee

Hannah Ann Sluss

Age: 23

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

Instagram: @hannahann_sluss

Jade Gilliland

Age: 26

Hometown: Mesa, AZ

Instagram: @jade.gilliland

Jasmine Nguyen

Age: 25

Hometown: Houston, TX

Instagram: @__jasminenguyen

Jenna Serrano

Age: 22

Hometown: New Lenox, IL

Instagram: @jennafromtheblockk_

Katrina Badowski

Age: 28

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Instagram: @kbadowski

Kelley Flanagan

Age: 27

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Instagram: @kelleyflanagan

Kelsey Weier

Age: 28

Hometown: Des Moines, IA

Instagram: @kelsey_weier

Kiarra Norman

Age: 23

Hometown: Kennesaw, GA

Instagram: @kiarranorman

Kylie Ramos

Age: 26

Hometown: Santa Monica, CA

Instagram: @kylieramos

Lauren Jones

Age: 26

Hometown: Glendale, CA

Instagram: @itslaurenamanda

Lexi Buchanan

Age: 26

Hometown: New York, NY

Instagram: @lexireeed

Madison Prewett

Age: 23

Hometown: Auburn, AL

Instagram: @madiprew

Maurissa Gunn

Age: 23

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Instagram: @maurissagunn

Megan Hops

Age: 26

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Instagram: @flywithmegan_

Mykenna Dorn

Age: 22

Hometown: Langley, BC, Canada

Instagram: @mykennajean

Natasha Parker

Age: 31

Hometown: New York, NY

Instagram: @natashajp

Payton Moran

Age: 23

Hometown: Wellesley, MA

Instagram: @paytonmoran

Sarah Coffin

Age: 24

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

Instagram: @sarah.coffin

Savannah Mullins

Age: 27

Hometown: Houston, TX

Instagram: @savannahmullins

Shiann Lewis

Age: 27

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Instagram: @shiannjanay

Sydney Hightower

Age: 24

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Instagram: @sydneynicolehigh

Tammy Ly

Age: 24

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

Instagram: @tammykayly

Victoria Fuller

Age: 25

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Instagram: @vlfuller

Victoria Paul

Age: 27

Hometown: Alexandria, LA

Instagram: @victorianpaul

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)