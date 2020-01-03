Real Bachelor fans know that the show is only a small percentage of the Bachelor experience. The real show is on Instagram, where the characters we meet on ABC become real people. And now, with Peter Weber's season of upon us, we're being introduced to a whole new crop of aspiring influencers to follow. Here are the Instagram accounts for the contestants on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Who will be the first contestant to reach a million followers? Whose problematic past posts will come back to haunt them? Who will get into an inscrutable feud with someone else from the show that Reddit sleuths will try to reconstruct in threads that make you say "I don't know how they have the time or energy for this, but God bless."

Follow now, so you can be in the loop later.

Peter Weber

Turbulence can be fun

Age: 28
Hometown: Westlake Village, CA
Instagram: @pilot_pete

Alayah Benavidez

Age: 24
Hometown: San Antonio, TX
Instagram: @alayahbenavidez


Alexa Caves

Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @alexaraecaves


Avonlea Elkins

Age: 27
Hometown: Fort Worth, TX
Instagram: @a.v.o.n.l.e.a


Courtney Perry

"I know it's only rock 'n' roll, but I like it" 🤟🏻

Age: 26
Hometown: Venice, FL
Instagram: @_courtneyperry_

Deandra Kanu

Santa's baby ♥️

Age: 23
Hometown: Plano, TX
Instagram: @deandrakanu

Eunice Cho

Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @euniceashlee

Hannah Ann Sluss

🖤✨👁

Age: 23
Hometown: Knoxville, TN
Instagram: @hannahann_sluss

Jade Gilliland

No place like home🌲 📸: @ronnieharrisfilms

Age: 26
Hometown: Mesa, AZ
Instagram: @jade.gilliland

Jasmine Nguyen

best day

Age: 25
Hometown: Houston, TX
Instagram: @__jasminenguyen

Jenna Serrano

Who doesn't love a cowgirl?

Age: 22
Hometown: New Lenox, IL
Instagram: @jennafromtheblockk_

Katrina Badowski

Culture of consent

Age: 28
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @kbadowski

Kelley Flanagan

Winter ❄️ vibes 🥰

Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @kelleyflanagan

Kelsey Weier

New year, new start, new clothes.

Age: 28
Hometown: Des Moines, IA
Instagram: @kelsey_weier

Kiarra Norman

first time in Vegas?

Age: 23
Hometown: Kennesaw, GA
Instagram: @kiarranorman

Kylie Ramos

Age: 26
Hometown: Santa Monica, CA
Instagram: @kylieramos

Lauren Jones

Age: 26
Hometown: Glendale, CA
Instagram: @itslaurenamanda

Lexi Buchanan

26 🤯

Age: 26
Hometown: New York, NY
Instagram: @lexireeed

Madison Prewett

MOOD bc Lion King time

Age: 23
Hometown: Auburn, AL
Instagram: @madiprew

Maurissa Gunn

Home Body

Age: 23
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @maurissagunn

Megan Hops

Age: 26
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Instagram: @flywithmegan_

Mykenna Dorn

*Throwback to that time @pilot.alexis took me on her plane to see these insane views of BEAUTIFUL British Columbia* 🇨🇦 ...... Since the secret is finally out, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone that's reached out. I have read every DM, text message, comment and I cannot thank you enough for all the love and support so far. If you know me well, you'll know that it's no secret that getting this opportunity to find love on #TheBachelor is something that I've always believe would work for me. I am such a hopeless romantic and am truly looking for my person. The nerves are real waiting for it to air. Putting myself out there for the world to judge and critique is not easy. I know that there will be hate but at the end of the day this was one of the most incredible experiences of my life! So fasten your seatbelts and get ready for take off because this crazy Canadian is about to embark on the most insane journey 😉 of her life!

Age: 22
Hometown: Langley, BC, Canada
Instagram: @mykennajean

Natasha Parker

Age: 31
Hometown: New York, NY
Instagram: @natashajp

Payton Moran

for a minute

Age: 23
Hometown: Wellesley, MA
Instagram: @paytonmoran

Sarah Coffin

found a warm spot 😏

Age: 24
Hometown: Knoxville, TN
Instagram: @sarah.coffin

Savannah Mullins

Wait does Santa check Instagram?!#naughtylist

Age: 27
Hometown: Houston, TX
Instagram: @savannahmullins

Shiann Lewis

Age: 27
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Instagram: @shiannjanay

Sydney Hightower

Age: 24
Hometown: Birmingham, AL
Instagram: @sydneynicolehigh

Tammy Ly

Age: 24
Hometown: Syracuse, NY
Instagram: @tammykayly

Victoria Fuller

Age: 25
Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA
Instagram: @vlfuller

Victoria Paul

Age: 27
Hometown: Alexandria, LA
Instagram: @victorianpaul

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)