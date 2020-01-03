Real Bachelor fans know that the show is only a small percentage of the Bachelor experience. The real show is on Instagram, where the characters we meet on ABC become real people. And now, with Peter Weber's season of upon us, we're being introduced to a whole new crop of aspiring influencers to follow. Here are the Instagram accounts for the contestants on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.
Who will be the first contestant to reach a million followers? Whose problematic past posts will come back to haunt them? Who will get into an inscrutable feud with someone else from the show that Reddit sleuths will try to reconstruct in threads that make you say "I don't know how they have the time or energy for this, but God bless."
Follow now, so you can be in the loop later.
Peter Weber
Age: 28
Hometown: Westlake Village, CA
Instagram: @pilot_pete
Alayah Benavidez
View this post on Instagram
I may be smiling, but I'm so sad to only have TWO WEEKS left as Miss Texas USA 2019. Where did this year go? Don't forget to purchase your tickets to Miss Texas USA 2020 be crowned September 1st at misstexasusa.com #AlayahNicole #MissTexasUSA #Roadtomisstexasusa #thecrystalgroup
Age: 24
Hometown: San Antonio, TX
Instagram: @alayahbenavidez
Alexa Caves
Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @alexaraecaves
Avonlea Elkins
Age: 27
Hometown: Fort Worth, TX
Instagram: @a.v.o.n.l.e.a
Courtney Perry
Age: 26
Hometown: Venice, FL
Instagram: @_courtneyperry_
Deandra Kanu
Age: 23
Hometown: Plano, TX
Instagram: @deandrakanu
Eunice Cho
View this post on Instagram
Pinch me, my life feels like a dream ☁️✈️ . . . . . . . A year ago, i switched career paths and moved to Chicago. My relocation and career change has allowed me to grow exponentially and experience some of my greatest life moments. It's unbelievable how much can happen when you put all your faith in God. I am so undeserving of His grace and it excites me to know this is JUST the beginning.
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @euniceashlee
Hannah Ann Sluss
Age: 23
Hometown: Knoxville, TN
Instagram: @hannahann_sluss
Jade Gilliland
Age: 26
Hometown: Mesa, AZ
Instagram: @jade.gilliland
Jasmine Nguyen
Age: 25
Hometown: Houston, TX
Instagram: @__jasminenguyen
Jenna Serrano
Age: 22
Hometown: New Lenox, IL
Instagram: @jennafromtheblockk_
Katrina Badowski
Age: 28
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @kbadowski
Kelley Flanagan
Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @kelleyflanagan
Kelsey Weier
Age: 28
Hometown: Des Moines, IA
Instagram: @kelsey_weier
Kiarra Norman
Age: 23
Hometown: Kennesaw, GA
Instagram: @kiarranorman
Kylie Ramos
Age: 26
Hometown: Santa Monica, CA
Instagram: @kylieramos
Lauren Jones
View this post on Instagram
The growth and glow was real this year. So excited for what 2020 has in store. I have a feeling that it will be magical ✨The premiere of @bachelorabc is less than 1 week away! 🌹 . . . #nyeoutfit #nye2020 #nymodel #prettylittlething #lablogger #prettylittlethingdress #prettylittlethinginfluencers #nyblogger #nybloggers #thebachelor #bachelorabc #browngirls #browngirlbloggers #browngirlblogger
Age: 26
Hometown: Glendale, CA
Instagram: @itslaurenamanda
Lexi Buchanan
Age: 26
Hometown: New York, NY
Instagram: @lexireeed
Madison Prewett
Age: 23
Hometown: Auburn, AL
Instagram: @madiprew
Maurissa Gunn
Age: 23
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @maurissagunn
Megan Hops
Age: 26
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Instagram: @flywithmegan_
Mykenna Dorn
View this post on Instagram
*Throwback to that time @pilot.alexis took me on her plane to see these insane views of BEAUTIFUL British Columbia* 🇨🇦 ...... Since the secret is finally out, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone that's reached out. I have read every DM, text message, comment and I cannot thank you enough for all the love and support so far. If you know me well, you'll know that it's no secret that getting this opportunity to find love on #TheBachelor is something that I've always believe would work for me. I am such a hopeless romantic and am truly looking for my person. The nerves are real waiting for it to air. Putting myself out there for the world to judge and critique is not easy. I know that there will be hate but at the end of the day this was one of the most incredible experiences of my life! So fasten your seatbelts and get ready for take off because this crazy Canadian is about to embark on the most insane journey 😉 of her life!
Age: 22
Hometown: Langley, BC, Canada
Instagram: @mykennajean
Natasha Parker
Age: 31
Hometown: New York, NY
Instagram: @natashajp
Payton Moran
Age: 23
Hometown: Wellesley, MA
Instagram: @paytonmoran
Sarah Coffin
Age: 24
Hometown: Knoxville, TN
Instagram: @sarah.coffin
Savannah Mullins
Age: 27
Hometown: Houston, TX
Instagram: @savannahmullins
Shiann Lewis
Age: 27
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Instagram: @shiannjanay
Sydney Hightower
Age: 24
Hometown: Birmingham, AL
Instagram: @sydneynicolehigh
Tammy Ly
Age: 24
Hometown: Syracuse, NY
Instagram: @tammykayly
Victoria Fuller
Age: 25
Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA
Instagram: @vlfuller
Victoria Paul
Age: 27
Hometown: Alexandria, LA
Instagram: @victorianpaul
The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)