Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

Normally, July marks the time of year when thousands of super-fans flock to San Diego for the biggest Comic-Con event of the year, but this summer Comic-Con International has been forced to change things up. Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the entire 2020 San Diego Comic-Con experience is going virtual, with panels being streamed online instead of held in the San Diego Convention Center.

While many Comic-Con regulars are bummed to be missing out on the in-person SDCC experience, this new Comic-Con at Home approach does have one awesome feature that previous cons did not — it's free for everyone! Instead of blowing money on badges and hotels, fans can post up on their couch to watch panel videos online. That also means knowing the panel schedule for Comic-Con at Home is clutch for anyone who wants to watch these events live, which is where TV Guide comes in.

Most panels will eventually be uploaded to the Comic-Con YouTube page, but when they first drop, you'll only be able to watch them via a link from Comic-Con International. We've compiled all the major movie and TV panels included in this virtual convention below, and we'll be updating this list with links where you'll be able to watch live as we draw closer to the event.

This story will be updated as more panels and participating talent are announced as we draw closer to the big event.





Photo: HBO

Wednesday, July 22

GeekEd: Watchmen and the Cruelty of Masks, 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: Dr. Kalenda Eaton (University of Oklahoma), Dr. David Surratt (University of Oklahoma), Hailey Lopez (UC Berkeley), Robert Hypes (Phoenix Creative Collective), and Alfred Day (UC Berkeley) talk about the power of masks and how Watchmen and other comic stories show a path towards heroism or villainy.

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids, 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: Sabaa Tahir (A Thief Among the Trees: An Ember in the Ashes Graphic Novel) is joined by James Otis Smith (Black Heroes of the Wild West), R. Sikoryak (Constitution Illustrated), and David Bowles (Rise of the Halfling King) in this discussion about graphic novel adaptations. Moderated by Adam Kullberg (Pop Culture Classroom) and sponsored by the CBC Graphic Novel Committee.

Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery Photo: Lilja J/CBS All Access

Thursday, July 23

Crunchyroll Industry Panel, 10 a.m. PT

Panelists: Adam Sheehan (director of events) and Lauren Stevens (events manager).

Star Trek Universe Panel (CBS All Access), 10 a.m. PT

Star Trek: Discovery : Executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, co-showrunner Michelle Paradise, and executive producer/director Olatunde Osunsanmi will lead a table read of the Season 2 finale "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2" with cast members, including Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Alan Van Sprang, Jayne Brook, and more. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, and Ethan Peck will also participate.

Executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, co-showrunner Michelle Paradise, and executive producer/director Olatunde Osunsanmi will lead a table read of the Season 2 finale "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2" with cast members, including Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Alan Van Sprang, Jayne Brook, and more. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, and Ethan Peck will also participate. Star Trek: Lower Decks : Panelists include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. Moderated by creator Mike McMahan.

Panelists include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. Moderated by creator Mike McMahan. Star Trek: Picard: Panelists include Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, and Marina Sirtis.





The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows, 11 a.m. PT

Panelists: Hiro Koda (Stranger Things stunt coordinator/second unit director), Jahnel Curfman (stunt coordinator and performer, Cobra Kai), Avori and D__Rich (303 eSports streamers), Arielle Kilker (producer, Cheer), and David Nordstrom (supervising editor, Cheer). Moderated by Chris Villain.

Solar Opposites (Hulu), 11 a.m. PT

Panelists: Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, as well as executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Cartoon Network Studios First Look, 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Philip Solomon and Lucia Cunningham of Craig of the Creek host this virtual panel with exclusive clips from Apple & Onion, Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, Craig of the Creek, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Victor and Valentino, and We Bare Bears The Movie.

Duncanville (Fox), 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa, as well as executive producers Mike & Julie Scully.

From Script to Screen: Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV Shows, 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Composers Devin Burrows (The Wretched), Chad Rehmann (Camp Cold Brook), and Ian Chen (Green Door), along with makeup designer Burton LeBlanc (The Handmaid's Tale), screenwriter/director/editor Tirsa Hackshaw (Jessica Jones), and cinematographer Catherine Lutes (Anne With an E). Moderated by Halloween franchise star Danielle Harris.

Truth Seekers (Amazon), 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz, and Nat Saunders. Moderated by Empire Magazine's Chris Hewitt.

Utopia (Amazon), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn and stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon "Wanna" Walton, and Jessica Rothe. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Christian Holub.

His Dark Materials (HBO), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne as well as cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Marvel's 616 (Disney+), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Directors Gillian Jacobs and Paul Scheer join executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman. Moderated by Angélique Roché.

The Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet - Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create a Successful Crossover (Apple TV+), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Megan Ganz, Danielle Kreinik, Ashly Burch, Elizabeth Loverso, and Erin Ashley Simon.

Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranomal (Travel Channel), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Travel Channel stars and paranormal experts Amy Bruni, Katrina Weidman, Chelsea Laden, and Cindy Kaza.

Collider: Directors on Directing, 2 p.m.

Panelists: Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). Moderated by Steven Weintraub.

Music for Animation, 2 p.m. PT

Panelists: Animated show and film musicians Elyssa Samsel, Kate Anderson, Jefferson Friedman, Roger Neill, Sebastian Evans, and Tim Davies. Moderated by Keith David and Alan Tudyk.

Upload (Amazon), 2 p.m. PT

Panelists: Creator Greg Daniels and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, and Zainab Johnson. Moderated by Engadget's Cherlynn Low.

The Boys (Amazon), 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: Executive producer Eric Kripke, stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler. Featuring a special appearance by executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Superstore (NBC), 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi, along with showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.

The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid COVID, 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp, executive producer John Eisendrath, series stars Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix, and visualization supervisors Adam Coglan and Matt Perrin. Moderated by Entertainment Tonight's Philiana Ng.

Bugs Bunny's 80th Anniversary Experience, 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: Voice actors Billy West, Jeff Bergman, and Eric Bauza join Looney Tunes Cartoons executive producer Pete Browngardt, author and TV personality Leonard Matlin, animation historian Jerry Black, Warner Archive VP George Feltenstein for this panel, which is moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Inside the Voice Actors Studio, 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: Tony Oliver, Dee Dee Bradley Baker, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, and Laura Stalhl.

Marvel HQ, 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: TBD

Close Enough (HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Creator JG Quintel and supervising producer Calvin Wong will be joined by cast that includes Jason Mantzoukas, Gabrielle Walsh, Kimiko Glenn and Jessica DiCicco. Moderated by Regular Show's William Salyers.

LGBTQ Characters in Television - What's Next?, 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time), Jamie Clayton (Roswell: New Mexico), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), J. August Richards (Council of Dads), Harry Shum, Jr. (Shadowhunters), Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star) discuss the past, present, and future of representation of LGBTQ characters on television in a Q&A session moderated by TV Guide Magazine's Jim Halterman.

Van Helsing (Syfy), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Cast members Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Aleks Paunovic, Keeya King, and Nicole Munoz along with showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Lloyd Walker and executive producers Chad Oaks, Mike Frislev, and producer/moderator Morris Chapdelaine.

Look Who's Bawkin': Robot Chicken Live (Adult Swim), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Seth Green, Matt Senreich, Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison, and Katee Sackhoff will talk about their favorite Robot Chicken clips and what they really think about the new season of the animated show.

Horror Is Queer (Shudder), 6 p.m. PT

Panelists: Sam Wineman, director of Shudder's upcoming LGBTQ horror film history documentary, Nay Bever (co-host of the Attack of the Queerwolf podcast), Bryan Fuller (Hannibal creator), Don Mancini (Child's Play creator), Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and moderator Jordan Crucchiola.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 - A Panel Panorama (Shout! Factory), 6 p.m. PT

Panelists: The AV Club's Erik Adams leads a discussion with MST3K creator Joel Hodgson and former cast members Bill Corbett (Crow T. Robot #2) and J. Elvis Weinstein (Tom Servo #1).

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy Presents Flying Lotus Fantasy DJ Set (Adult Swim), 6 p.m. PT

Panelists: TBA

Adult Swim Summer Showdown Finale (Adult Swim), 7 p.m. PT

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Friday, July 24

HBO Max Kids & Family, 10 a.m. PT

Panelists: Tig N' Seek creator Myke Chilian, The Fungies creator Stephen P. Neary, and Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott.



Adventure Time: Distant Lands — BMO (HBO Max), 11 a.m. PT

Panelists: Executive producer Adam Muto along with Glory Curda, Olivia Olson, and Niki Yang. Moderated by Steven Universe's Michaela Dietz.

Vikings (MGM Television/History), 11 a.m. PT

Panelists: Showrunner, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst and cast members Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, and Jordan Patrick Smith appear in this panel to discuss the past six seasons and offer an exclusive clip of the second half of the sixth and final season. Moderated by TV Guide Magazine's Kate Hahn.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades, as well as Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.



Infinity Train (HBO Max), 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Creator Owen Dennis, supervising director Madeline Queripel, and writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, and Justin Michael.

The Walking Dead (AMC), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Paola Lazaro, as well as Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, and executive producer Greg Nicotero.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), 2 p.m. PT

Panelists: Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt, as well as Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete.

Helstrom (Hulu), 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: TBA



HBO Max Adult Animation, 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: Creators of Robot Chicken, Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Black Dynamite, Lazor Wulf, and Final Space including Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Genndy Tartakovsky, Carl Jones, Henry Bonsu, and Olan Rogers.

The Capture (Peacock), 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: TBA

The Dragon Prince (Netflix), 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: Jack DeSena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen, Erik Todd Dellums, Jason Simpson, Jesse Inocalla, and Racquel Belmonte, as well as creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond.

Bob's Burgers (Fox), 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy, as well as creator Loren Bouchard.

The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman Q&A, 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: Robert Kirkman

Crossing Swords (Hulu), 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: Scott Mantz, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Tara Strong, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adam Pally, Tom Root, John Harvatine IV, and Adam Ray.

A Zoom with Joss Whedon, 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Joss Whedon.

Archer (FXX), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, as well as executive producer Casey Willis.

Pandora (CW), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: TBA

How They Do It: Rick and Morty (Adult Swim), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Dan Harmon, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer

Samurai Jack Showcase (Adult Swim), 6:30 p.m. PT

Panelists: Genndy Tartakovsky, Darrick Bachman, and Greg Baldwin

Adult Swim Summer Showdown Finale Marathon Watch Party (Adult Swim), 9 p.m. PT

Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp Photo: Michelle Faye Fraser/Syfy

Saturday, July 25

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox), 10 a.m. PT

Panelists: Host Neil deGrasse Tyson, visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun, executive producer and director Ann Druyan, writer and director Brannon Braga, and executive producer Jason Clark.

The Simpsons (Fox), 11 a.m. PT

Panelists: Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, and Mike B. Anderson. Moderated by actor Yeardley Smith.

The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A, 11 a.m. PT

Panelists: David S. Goyer

Bless the Harts (Fox), 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, Fortune Feimster, and executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe (Disney+), 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, and Dee Bradley Baker, and creators/executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh, director Bob Bowen.

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion, 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman. Moderated by Collider's Steven Weintraub.

American Dad! (TBS), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Supervising director Brent Woods and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler will be joined by voice cast members Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking, 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper.

Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective, 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Authors Una McCormack, David Mack, Stephen Graham Jones, and Alex White.

The Right Stuff (Disney+), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O'Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin, and Patrick Fischler, as well as showrunner Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.



Family Guy (Fox), 2 p.m. PT

Panelists: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+), 2 p.m. PT

Panelists: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: Elizabeth Henstridge and Joel Stoffer, as well as Jeffrey Bell, Craig Titley, Sharla Oliver, James Oliver. Experts Dr. Virginia De Sa (professor in the Cognitive Science Department at UC San Diego), Dr. Anila Kanchan Madiraju (research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies), Melissa Miller (scientist and science writer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography), and Dr. Troy Sandberg (postdoctoral researcher at UC San Diego) will also sit on the panel.

Brave New World, 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Hannah John-Kamen, Nina Sosanya, Kylie Bunbury, and Joseph Morgan, as well as creator and showrunner David Wiener.

The Order (Netflix), 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: Jake Manley, Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Thomas Elms, Louriza Tronco, Katharine Isabelle, showrunner Dennis Heaton, and executive producers Shelley Eriksen, Mike Frislev, and Chad Oakes.

Bill & Ted Face the Music, 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot, and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson.

Lovecraft Country (HBO), 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Courtney B. Vance. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Sarah Rodman.

Stumptown (ABC), 4 p.m. PT

Panelists: Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer, and author of the original graphic novel, Greg Rucka.

The Greet & Meet: A Virtual Q&A Countdown (Adult Swim), 4 p.m. PT

What We Do in The Shadows (FX), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and moderator Haley Joel Osment.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga, as well as showrunner Emily Andras

NOS4A2 (AMC), 6 p.m. PT

Panelists: Zachary Quinto as well as showrunner Jami O'Brien and executive producer Joe Hill.

"Scary Good TV" Horror Showrunners Panel, 6 p.m. PT

Panelists: Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), Don Mancini (Chucky), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow), Jami O'Brien (NOS4A2), and moderator Tananarive Due (executive producer of Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror).

Toonami Edition (Adult Swim), 9 p.m. PT

Panelists: Steve Blum and Dana Swanson, and more.

Looney Tunes Photo: Warner Bros.

Sunday, July 26

Hoops (Netflix), 10 a.m. PT

Panelists: Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, A.D. Miles, and creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman. Moderated by actor and guest voice star Max Greenfield.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), 10 a.m. PT

Panelists: Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, Lyne Renee, and showrunner Eliot Laurence.

NEXT (Fox), 11 a.m. PT

Panelists: John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, and creator and executive producer Manny Coto.



The 100 (The CW), 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and executive producer Jason Rothenberg



The Goldbergs (ABC), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner, and executive producer Doug Robinson. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Gerrad Hall.



Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO Max), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Executive producer Pete Browngardt, supervising producer Alex Kirwan, and art director Aaron Spurgeon join voice cast members Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman, and Candi Milo.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion, 2 p.m. PT

Panelists: Nathan Fillion and The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley. With appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.

The Simpsons Photo: Fox

Panels with TBA Dates/Times

G-Loc

Panelists: Stephen Moyer, Tala Gouveia, Casper Van Dien, and John Rhys-Davies, as well as director Tom Paton.

Magical Girl Friendship Squad (Syfy)

Panelists: Anna Akana, Quinta Brunson, and Ana Gasteyer, as well as creator Kelsey Stephanides.

Devil May Care (Syfy)

Panelists: Alan Tudyk and Asif Ali, as well as executive producer Doug Goldstein.

Wild Life (Syfy)

Panelists: Claudia O'Doherty, Reggie Watts, Baron Vaughn, and Adam Davies.

Hell Den (Syfy)

Panelists: Zabeth Russell, Neil Garguilo, and Justin Ware.